Investigation continues days after unexplained deaths of next-door neighbours in Scarborough
Police say cause of deaths on 21 and 26 May still being investigated
Investigations are to continue this weekend after two next-door neighbours were found dead in a quiet cul-de-sac in Scarborough.
Police were called on Monday to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man on Gatesgarth Close, just five days after the death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.
The two men’s deaths are being treated as unexplained, and residents at two properties on the street were evacuated as a precaution.
In an update on Friday, four days after the second fatality, North Yorkshire Police said searches were continuing and a police presence would remain at the scene over the weekend until the investigation is completed.
There is no suggestion that there is any risk to the wider community and enquiries so far have not led to any change in this position, police said.
A cordon had been put in place at the two properties while an examination with specialist officers took place, with tests being carried out to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have led to their deaths.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Searches are continuing at properties in Gatesgarth Close in Scarborough today (30 May) and a police presence will remain at the scene over the weekend until all work at the properties has been completed.
“To recap, on Monday 26 May, police were called to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man. Officers became concerned as the death followed a similar incident on 21 May when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.
“The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances that led to their deaths and the cause.
“At this time there is no suggestion that there is any risk to the wider community and our enquiries so far have not led to any change in this position.
“Our thanks go to local people, in particular the residents of Gatesgarth Close for their patience and understanding while we remain at the scene.
“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.”
