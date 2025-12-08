Warning over £50,000 scam that can harm your health and bank balance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christmas shoppers are being urged not to take “serious risks” as Brits report losing nearly £50,000 to beauty treatment scammers so far this year.

Since January, Santander UK has recorded £49,846.32 reported as being stolen by beauty scammers, with an average loss of £227.

The scams range from counterfeit perfumes and make-up to Botox, lip and collagen fillers, and other cosmetic treatments, and about two-thirds (68 per cent) of the cases involved female victims.

The bank says fraudsters are turning to social media and private messaging apps to lure victims with “offers” and influencer-style content promising cheap deals on popular aesthetic procedures.

Michelle Pilsworth, head of UK fraud at Santander, said: “Slick social media profiles and fake reviews might appear trustworthy – but if an offer looks too good to be true, it probably is.

“The scam typically begins with a fake advert on social media promoting heavily discounted treatments or cosmetics.

“Once a user expresses interest, the seller will often move the conversation to a messaging app to arrange payment by bank transfer or payment link.

“Then the product never arrives or turns out to be fake – and victims are left with nothing but regret.

“This isn’t just about losing money – it’s about protecting your wellbeing. Fake cosmetic treatments can cause real harm.

“As the festive party season approaches, Santander is urging consumers to be especially vigilant. Fraudsters know shoppers are likely to be on the hunt for new deals and low-cost gifts ahead of Christmas, and they’ll use this to their advantage.”

Dr Emma Meredith, director general of the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association, said: “Counterfeit cosmetics and personal care products may look like the brands we love, but the packaging is where the similarity ends.

“You could be buying a product that won’t work in the way you want, or worse, could pose a serious risk to your health.

“Alongside fake goods, online scams selling non-existent products are also on the rise. The cosmetics industry takes consumer safety very seriously.

“Fake, illegal and fraudulent products not only jeopardise consumer wellbeing but also threaten the trust that millions of consumers have in the many legal and safe cosmetic products available and used every day.”

Red flags

The Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association says the following should be red flags: