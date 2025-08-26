Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media site LinkedIn has warned users about a scam that many job hunters are falling foul of online.

The professional networking site revealed that over a third (37 per cent) of job scams reported on the platform globally now involve offers to write or improve CVs, which give poor quality or misleading results and often use artificial intelligence tools that are available at no cost.

These scams can also put personal information at risk, with CV-writing fraudsters twice as likely to ask LinkedIn members to take the conversation off the platform.

The alert comes ahead of the typical annual jump in recruitment throughout September, with workers returning from their summer holidays and as new graduates enter the workforce for the first time.

Hiring soars by 44 per cent on average in September across the UK, according to LinkedIn.

But the group said there are now half as many job openings per applicant compared with 2022, with recruitment becoming ever more competitive.

Oscar Rodriguez, vice president of trust at LinkedIn, said: “Job hunting can be a stressful time, which can leave people vulnerable, particularly recent graduates who are entering the job market for the first time.

Recent data has highlighted the worrying boom in recruitment fraud ( Getty/iStock )

“Scammers prey on anxiety and inexperience, including offering services that can compromise personal data or cost money without delivering value.

“While the overwhelming majority of fake accounts on LinkedIn are blocked before they’re reported, it’s essential that job seekers stay vigilant and know what red flags to look out for so they can spot scams and stay safe in their job hunt.”

LinkedIn said it blocks 99.7 per cent of fake accounts before they are reported, but urged members to be vigilant and be on alert to those offering these services, with scammers five times as likely to come from outside a job seeker’s network on the site.

Recent data has highlighted the worrying boom in recruitment fraud, with Lloyds Banking Group revealing last month it had seen cases of “advanced fee” job scams soar by 237 per cent since the start of this year.

Keith Rosser, chair and company director at recruitment scam reporting service JobsAware, said: “JobsAware has witnessed a sharp increase in job scams over the last few years.

“Finding ways to make job searching safer is crucial, especially as hiring becomes more digital and scams become ever more sophisticated.”

Five ‘red flags’ drawn up by LinkedIn for job hunters to watch out for: