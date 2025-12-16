Explorer becomes first person to walk the length of Saudi Arabia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British explorer has become the first person to walk the length of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from north to south entirely on foot.

Writer and TV presenter Alice Morrison’s world-first expedition concluded at 10:30am Saudi time on Monday December 15 in Najran on the Saudi–Yemen border.

Accompanied by her camels, Juicy and Lulu, and supported by a small specialist team, the 62-year-old from Edinburgh covered a total of 2,195km over 112 days.

Her expedition began on January 1 2025 and she split the walk over two winter seasons. The full route was too long to tackle in a single season due to extreme heat and the month of Ramadan.

Morrison walked an average of a half-marathon every day and crossed six provinces: Tabuk, Medina, Mecca, Al Baha, Aseer and Najran.

Morrison said the expedition has challenged her mentally and physically.

She said: “Walking every step north to south has been a personal challenge. The goal forced me to keep going when I was exhausted or in pain or just fed up. Walking is a way to see and feel every detail of the path you travel. An exploration but also a meditation.

“This expedition has exceeded my expectations in every way. I’ve been challenged mentally and physically and had my preconceptions of Saudi shattered.”

The expedition delivered its fair share of challenges Morrison shares, with temperatures regularly reaching 39°C and above, which forced her to make earlier starts.

During the first section, she suffered severe blisters that bled into her shoes and even Lulu the camel developed blisters, prompting Morrison to fashion a protective shoe for her.

The presenter said the hospitality of locals kept her on track.

Morrison said: “I’ve walked across a country full of wild landscapes, history ready to be discovered and the most hospitable people in the world. One of the revelations has been the women I’ve met who are instigating a quiet cultural revolution.

“The journey’s been tough at times and then it is the team that keeps you going. From Saudi, Scotland, Sudan, Yemen and Ireland, we’ve pulled through with humour and determination. Our two camels have helped too – endless entertainment as they search out snacks wherever they can.”

Morrison is a seasoned explorer, author, travel journalist and TV presenter. The author of four travel books already, she will be writing another book about this expedition as well as making a film.