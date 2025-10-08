Explorer to begin stage two of bid to walk the length of Saudi Arabia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An explorer hoping to become the first recorded person to cross the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from north to south on foot is set to begin the final stage of her 1,430-mile journey.

Writer and BBC TV presenter Alice Morrison completed the first 578 miles of the route earlier this year, accompanied by two camels and local guides.

As the route is too long to accomplish in one season due to hot weather and the month of Ramadan, Ms Morrison is doing it in two halves over two winter seasons.

She will set off on October 10 on the second stage of the route which will take her 850 miles from Madinah to Najran, close to the Saudi-Yemen border.

Ms Morrison, from Edinburgh, hopes to arrive on December 17 after walking about 13 miles a day on the route, which will take her through some of the most remote terrain in the country.

She said: “Being a woman is my super power here in Saudi. I am able to mix with both men and women and hear the women’s own stories.

“These are never told and, what I discovered on the first stage, is that there is a kind of cultural revolution going on as women here move into their future.

“I am trying to become the first recorded person to walk north to south Saudi Arabia (founded in 1932).

“People have always crossed the kingdom but I am doing it entirely on foot – not using camels or wheels.

“We cannot find any records in English or Arabic of anyone else doing it. The lack of water en route would make it impossible unless travelling with camels/trucks and if travelling with cars/camels, people would use them.”

Ms Morrison completed the first stage of her journey in February, arriving in Madinah after walking from the Jordanian border.

On the second stage of the trek, she and her team will be scanning for wildlife using night cameras, documenting gazelles, hyenas and wolves – and hoping to perhaps catch a glimpse of the elusive Arabian leopard.

They will also be searching for archaeological traces that lie hidden within the desert landscapes.

She said: “What I am really excited about is that we are going to be right out in the wilderness. I am hoping we will see some wildlife and really feel all the elements and explore the environment.

“When we start, the temperature will be 35C, so we will have to mimic the caravans of old and start walking before dawn every day and rest in the afternoon heat.

“On stage one, I got horrific blisters so I will be doing everything I can to avoid that. Water is also definitely going to be a logistical challenge.”

The 62-year-old is no stranger to adventure and was the first woman to walk the length of the Draa River as part of crossing Morocco and the Sahara on foot with camels.

She has also cycled the length of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town, run around Mount Everest, and walked the length of Jordan.

Ms Morrison has recently filmed a two-part series for the BBC in Petra, Jordan and AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

The author of four travel books already, she will be writing another book about this expedition as well as making a film.