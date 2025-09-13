Last movements of missing Sarm Heslop released in fresh police appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New CCTV footage has been released of the last recorded sighting of missing British woman Sarm Heslop before she went missing in the US Virgin Islands more than four years ago.

Ms Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, off the coast of St John in the early hours of 8 March, 2021.

The new CCTV footage, shared by the police, is being shown in a BBC Two and BBC Three documentary called Missing In Paradise: Searching For Sarm.

Recorded six hours before Ms Heslop was reported missing, the footage shows the couple walking side by side down a wooden dock before boarding a dinghy to head back to their luxury yacht anchored in the next bay.

Ms Heslop’s mother, Brenda Street, of Ongar, Essex, told the BBC that she now accepts that her daughter is dead and added: “We still haven’t been able to grieve properly.

“We all deserve to know what happened to her and to bring her home. It’s just so, so unfair.”

open image in gallery Sarm Heslop’s sudden disappearance four years ago is subject of new BBC documentary Missing In Paradise: Searching For Sarm ( Find Sarm )

Explaining the release of the footage, Steven Phillip, chief of police for the US Virgin Islands, said: “We’re at a dead end. If anybody could look at this video and see something and say something it can help. That’s why now.”

US Virgin Islands’ police commissioner, Mario Brooks, told the BBC there were inconsistencies in the timing of events provided by Mr Bane.

He said: “The timeline is suspicious, and that’s one of the reasons why we need to talk to Ryan.”

But Mr Bane has always denied any involvement in Ms Heslop’s disappearance and his lawyer, David Cattie, said that this characterisation of the timeline was “irresponsible”.

open image in gallery Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, who went missing off the coast of St John in the US Virgin Islands ( FindSarm/PA )

Mr Cattie said Mr Bane believed Sarm had hit her head and fallen overboard or had become disorientated while swimming, lost her way and drowned.

Mr Cattie added: “People are suggesting he had a hand in her disappearance. There’s no evidence of that at all.”

Missing In Paradise: Searching For Sarm starts on BBC Two on Wednesday at 10pm.