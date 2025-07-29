Lionesses enjoy late-night Euros celebrations in London ahead of Mall parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The England Women’s football team continued their celebrations in London overnight ahead of an open-top bus procession on The Mall, following their historic European Championships victory.

Thousands of fans are expected to descend on central London on Tuesday after the team defended their Euros title with a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland.

The Lionesses and their head coach Sarina Wiegman will make their way along The Mall near Buckingham Palace just after midday, before a trophy ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace.

Members of the squad were pictured arriving by taxi in groups for celebrations at the Little Italy restaurant in Soho on Monday evening.

The team sported more casual wear for the gathering after earlier attending a reception at Downing Street, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the Football Association (FA), said: “We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement.

“They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride.

“The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.

“We’ve had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories.”

The celebrations on home soil began on Monday afternoon when the team landed at Southend Airport in Essex.

Hundreds of fans waited patiently to catch a glimpse of Wiegman’s side and the trophy, which captain Leah Williamson held up in front of jubilant crowds.

Number 10 was decorated for the occasion, with St George’s flags draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

Wiegman and some of her Lionesses spoke to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer via video call from the garden of No 10.

The Dutchwoman said “Hello Keir, nice to see you”, adding “it’s lovely here”.

Sir Keir said: “Fantastic to see you all and welcome to Downing Street. I just wanted to say a huge, huge congratulations to you and to the whole team.

“It was an absolutely amazing victory and you must’ve felt the eyes and ears of the whole country on you last night.”

At the reception, Wiegman congratulated her team and called for more investment in the women’s game, saying: “The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we’re already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team.”

Speaking a few hours before the Government announced a new package of measures to boost access to grassroots football, she added: “This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls.

“Steps have been taken but we’re not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more.”

In a post shared on X on Monday evening, Ms Rayner described the Lionesses as “absolute legends”, adding: “So proud of what they’ve done for women’s football and representing England with such brilliance.

“Let the celebrations continue!!”

On Monday night, the Government announced plans for priority access to grassroots football pitches for girls and women to be more than doubled over the next five years to meet the expected increased demand after the Lionesses’ dramatic win.

As well as the Prime Minister, the King also congratulated the European champions, saying in a statement posted on X: “You have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

The Prince of Wales was spotted in the stands in Basel on Sunday applauding with those around him, including Princess Charlotte, and royal celebrations could continue as a trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle may be arranged for the team as plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides, it is understood.