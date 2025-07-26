Lionesses ready to compete for back-to-back European glory in Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lionesses have vowed they will be “giving it our all” as they compete for back-to-back European titles.

In the hours before the tournament showdown with world champions Spain, England boss Sarina Wiegman said the team is “going to do everything we can to win it” and she would prefer to avoid a “nerve-wracking” match.

This comes after a number of dramatic late comebacks in the tournament to make it to the final in Basel, Switzerland, to face Spain, who beat them in the World Cup.

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association (FA) and set to be in Switzerland on Sunday to cheer the team on, wished them good luck on Saturday.

In an online message, William said: “Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.

“The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W.”

On Saturday Wiegman said: “We’re happy that we’re in the final and we’re going to do everything we can to win it and make that happen.

“When you are in some scenarios, you hope you can turn it around with some subs or shape change, but the most important thing is that the players believe we can win and change the game, and that’s what we’ve shown.

“We want to do well, we don’t want a nerve-wracking game, but it also shows what the competition has been and I say it all the time, but the women’s game is improving so much and every game is a hard game, so I’m just really glad that we made it through.”

England clinched their place in the final with a last-gasp victory over Italy in extra time in Switzerland on Tuesday.

It also took a a dramatic penalty shootout win over Sweden to keep their title hopes alive and reach the semi-final, as England looked as though they were going out in extra time.

Michelle Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, has been a rising star in this competition, and twice became the team’s saviour with equalisers in their quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

She began her footballing career at Brandon Groves AFC in South Ockendon, Essex, and the club are anxiously waiting for the final.

Roy Enright, 45, who manages the girls’ team, said: “I think it will be a tight game, very close and it might even go to extra time.

“Everyone is excited for the game. It is fantastic to see the impact Michelle has shown.

“The girls in my team are truly inspired by what Michelle is doing at the moment.”