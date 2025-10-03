New archbishop warns against hostile or threatening language on immigration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Archbishop of Canterbury has warned against “hostile” or “threatening” language on immigration as she acknowledged concerns from communities which she said feel “overlooked and undervalued”.

Dame Sarah Mullally, in some of her first interviews since she was publicly named in her new role, said faith leaders need to have conversations on a subject which has been increasingly in the headlines in recent times.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Labour Party colleagues stepped up their attacks on Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, repeatedly branding the policy to remove the right to remain from some migrants legally living in Britain as “racist” and “immoral”.

Asked if she agreed the policy was racist, Dame Sarah told the PA news agency: “I think in this country at the moment, there are clearly concerns around immigration, and people are concerned in some communities that they are overlooked and undervalued.

“And therefore, I think there is something about us as a country to have a conversation in a way that is not hostile, is not threatening – not just about immigration, but about the nature of our communities.

“And on a local level, my belief is that the Church is able to do that, but I also think it is a responsibility for us as faith leaders to also have that conversation.”

She said all senior leaders, whether in politics or faith, have a responsibility to “think about not just the language we use, but how that language will land and often to understand that you have to take time to speak to people and to understand how your language lands”.

She added: “I think that is a responsibility of any senior leadership, including myself.”

Dame Sarah also said she wanted to see the two-child benefit limit lifted to alleviate child poverty.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the move in her November Budget, but it has been reported the cap might not be scrapped entirely.

The Treasury is said to be looking at different options including whether additional benefits might be limited to three or four children, or whether there could be a taper rate meaning parents would receive the most benefits for their first child and less for subsequent children.

Dame Sarah said she was “very pleased” at the expected change to be announced next month, but added: “I think we would have some concerns if it was left at three.”

She said: “I think one of the challenges at the moment is that those who are least able to afford some of the cost-of-living rises that we see are those that are most vulnerable because of them.

“And as Christians, we have to have in mind the most vulnerable in our society and to speak up for them.”