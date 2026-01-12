Inquests opened into tragic deaths of two people who tried to rescue girl from sea
Sarah Keeling, 45, and Mark Ratcliffe, 67, died in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, on 2 January
Two people who died after being pulled from the sea during a desperate attempt to rescue a teenager have been identified, with inquests confirming drowning as the cause of death for one of the victims.
Sarah Keeling, 45, and Mark Ratcliffe, 67, died in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, on 2 January, following the tragic incident.
A search is continuing for Mrs Keeling’s 15-year-old daughter, Grace. Inquests into the deaths were opened and adjourned on Monday morning, where East Yorkshire area coroner Lorraine Harris stated Mrs Keeling’s primary cause of death was drowning, contributed to by head and neck injuries.
Ms Harris said Mrs Keeling was a married woman who was born in Germany, lived in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, and worked in international sales.
The coroner said Mr Ratcliffe’s primary cause of death was drowning, with chest injuries as a contributory factor.
She said Mr Ratcliffe was born in Bradford, lived in Withernsea and was a retired warehouse manager.
Each inquest opening took about two minutes at Hull Coroners’ Court and no family members were present.
Ms Harris adjourned both hearings to a date to be fixed.
Humberside Police has previously said how officers were called to the incident at Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on January 2.
Last week, the force said that, from trawling through CCTV and speaking to multiple witnesses, it is understood that Grace and a friend were on the steps near to the rocks when she is “believed to have fallen into the water after being swept by a wave”.
Mrs Keeling and three other members of the public, including Mr Ratcliffe, immediately entered the water in an effort to save her.
Police said officers were deployed along with coastguards, ambulance and fire service resources.
Mr Ratcliffe was recovered unconscious from the water during the initial searches. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the force said.
Mrs Keeling’s body was then found by the coastguard the same evening.
Two other men who also entered the water in an attempt to assist with the rescue managed to exit safely, the force said.
Mr Ratcliffe’s family has paid tribute to him, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks