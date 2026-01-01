Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, partner of Ted Lasso actor Anthony Head, has been remembered as "extraordinary" and "compassionate" following her death at 61.

Her daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, described the loss as "immensely shocking" in a statement.

The tribute was shared on the social media page for Tilley Farm, a 90-acre Somerset property which Ms Fisher ran.

She died last week, according to reports.

Her daughters said: “We are so sorry to have to share the news that our extraordinary, kind and talented mother, Sarah, passed away recently. It is immensely shocking to us all, and came with very little warning.

“No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left. We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn’t be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind.

open image in gallery Her daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, described the loss as "immensely shocking" ( PA Archive )

“We only wish she’d had more time to share her knowledge and brilliance with us, and the world. Our grief knows no bounds, nor did the reaches of her incredibly unique and irreplaceable spirit.

“We know how much she treasured the relationships she had with all of her friends, colleagues and collaborators, many of whom she stayed in contact with here, and we thank you all for being a part of her enriched life.”

Fisher was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary.

Peter Laurie, chief executive at Battersea, said: “We’re truly sorry to lose our beloved friend and ambassador, Sarah Fisher, and send our deepest sympathies to Sarah’s partner Anthony and her family and friends.

“A devoted supporter for many years, Sarah, alongside her partner Anthony Head, gave so much to our charity, fostering dogs, using her canine behaviour expertise to train our staff and volunteers, and attending many of our events and fundraisers. She will be dearly missed by all of us at Battersea.”

Founder of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary, Pauline Leeson, paid tribute in a post to their website and said: “It came as a shock to hear that the wonderful Sarah Fisher, patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary and advocate for all animals had passed away, and our hearts go out to Anthony, Daisy and family.

“Sarah was always a voice for those dear souls who have no voice, and was the most genuine, caring and compassionate human being.

“Sarah will be a huge loss to the animal kingdom she worked so tirelessly for, helping so very many animals of all species to find their way to cope and be happy in this changing world.

“We at Holly Hedge are so proud to have known Sarah. Her memory will live on in all the good work and positive change she has made to their lives.

“RIP Sarah, you will never be forgotten, and will be remembered with much love for all her outstanding work.”