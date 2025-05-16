Sarah Ferguson ‘sure’ Queen Elizabeth speaks to her through her corgis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of York has said she is “sure” that the late Queen “talks to her” through her pet corgis.

Sarah Ferguson adopted the two dogs, Muick and Sandy, from the late Queen with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

She has now said she believes Queen Elizabeth is still communicating with her years after her death - through the dogs’ barks.

“I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, ‘woof woof’ and all that and I’m sure it’s her talking to me”, she said in an address to the Creative Women Platform in London, The Times reported.

“I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

The dogs live with the duchess and Prince Andrew at their home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

For most of her life, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi – a dog breed now synonymous with her.

When she was just seven-years-old, her father bought Elizabeth and her sister Margaret their first corgi, Dookie, in 1933.

She since owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime, most descended from a corgi named Susan who was gifted to her as an 18th birthday present in 1944.

The then-princess forged such a strong connection with Susan that the dog accompanied her on her honeymoon.

Muick, one of the dogs now owned by the Duchess and York, was named after a favourite spot near the Queen’s summer retreat of Balmoral Castle.

Sarah has previously spoken about Muick’s connection to the last queen. In 2023, she described how they had grieved after the Queen’s passing in 2022.

She told the TV show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly on Channel 5 that it took the pup about a year to come to terms with the death.

One of the images of the Queen’s funeral showed the two corgis in attendance.