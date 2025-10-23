Focus intensifies on Andrew amid controversy over his Royal Lodge lease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pressure continues to grow on Prince Andrew as the controversy surrounding him and his Royal Lodge home shows no sign of abating.

The King’s brother is facing increasing calls to vacate the 30-room mansion amid the continuing furore over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and the publication of the posthumous memoirs by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Claims emerged that the prince’s “peppercorn” rent on the Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park was concealed in a redacted version of his lease submitted to the Land Registry more than 20 years ago.

The Times reported the 2003 redacted version, compared with the full lease released this week, read “’Rent’ means” rather than “’Rent’ means one peppercorn (if demanded)”, and also “To pay the Rent” rather than “To pay the Rent if demanded”.

The newspaper said the decision not to reveal such details was legal.

But the move raises questions as to why how much Andrew was paying was seemingly hidden from the public.

The Public Accounts Committee has already confirmed it is writing to the Crown Estate and the Treasury asking for further information about the prince’s lease.

Broadcast crews and photographers meanwhile gathered outside the gates of Royal Lodge on Thursday evening amid speculation there could be further developments in the long-running controversy surrounding the late Queen’s second son.

Friends of the prince reportedly told The Telegraph that Andrew believes the King is trying to force him out of the mansion because he wants it as a base for the Queen in Windsor should she outlive him.

Buckingham Palace strongly denied this was the King’s plan. The prince’s representatives were approached for comment.

Andrew relinquished use of his Duke of York title and remaining honours last Friday in a bid to to prevent distracting from the work of the monarch and the royal family, but he remains a prince, living in the grand Royal Lodge, and the scandal continues to dominate the headlines.

The King carried out a historic visit to the Vatican on Thursday where he became the first monarch since the Reformation to pray alongside the Pope in a public service.

Royal aides will have been hoping the focus would remain on the monarch’s symbolic moment of religious unity instead of Andrew.

The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in the home with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to move out, but Andrew signed a watertight 75-year lease on the property in 2003.

His leasehold agreement, seen by the PA news agency, revealed he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he paid “one peppercorn” of rent “if demanded” per year.

He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office.

The agreement also contains a clause that states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the lease.

Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Andrew’s announcement last week came after he consulted with the King and the Prince of Wales when it emerged he had emailed Epstein in 2011 saying “we’re in this together”, three months after he claimed he had broken all contact with the convicted sex offender.

Downing Street said MPs will not be given time in the House of Commons to discuss Andrew’s conduct because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”.

The Commons could only discuss the prince’s friendship with Epstein and his rent-free mansion if there was a formal motion, but the Government controls the bulk of parliamentary time.

Downing Street said it would not allocate time for a debate in the chamber although MPs could still scrutinise the situation in committees.