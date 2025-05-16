Group facing trial accused of causing £1m damage in Palestine Action protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten people are facing trial accused of causing £1 million damage at a factory in Kent allegedly targeted by protest group Palestine Action.

It is alleged activists filmed themselves breaking into Instro Precision in Sandwich in the early hours of last June 17, throwing stock to the ground and smashing computers with a crowbar.

On Friday, 10 defendants appeared at the Old Bailey charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary with intent and violent disorder.

It is alleged that on June 17 2024 they “without lawful excuse destroyed or damaged property to a value estimated to be over £1 million belonging to Instro Precision Limited, Discovery Park, Sandwich, Kent, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.

On the same date it is alleged the defendants trespassed on Instro Precision Limited “with intent to do unlawful damage to the said building or anything therein and at the time of committing the said burglary had with you a weapon of offence”.

Last June 6 it is further alleged that they “threatened unlawful violence” that would “cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his or her personal safety”.

During the hearing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing for September 26 and an eight-week trial from October 5 2026 at the Old Bailey.

The defendants are: Nasser Akhtar, 37, of Crystal Palace; Julija Brigadirova, 32, from Manchester; Elliot Wilson, 25 from Liverpool; Maximillian Dixon, 29, of Brockley, south-east London; Nirad Abrol, 25, of Birmingham; Seirol Davies, 30, from Plymouth; Xavi Davies, 21, of Binfield; Eoin O’Meara, 34 of Bristol, Hannah Davidson, 52, of Edinburgh, and Nirad Abrol, 24, from Birmingham.

All the defendants are on bail except Davidson and Brigadirova who appeared by videolink from Bronzefield prison.