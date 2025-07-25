Suicide prevention charity Samaritans set to close more than 100 branches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans is planning to close more than 100 branches across the UK and Ireland.

According to the BBC, the organisation’s chief executive, Julie Bentley, informed staff in a presentation that it was “likely that within the next seven to 10 years our branch network will have reduced by at least half”.

Founded in 1953, Samaritans connects trained volunteers with people who may be struggling. The organisation estimates it answers a call for help every 10 seconds.

The BBC says there are concerns the plans could lead to an exodus of volunteers.

In a statement to the broadcaster, Samaritans said its services were “not sustainable” at its current size.

The number of Samaritans branches could be dramatically cut under new plans ( PA )

“Samaritans provides a life-saving service, day and night, 365 days a year but the changing needs of our callers and volunteers mean thinking differently about the way our services need to work,” it said.

“We are engaging with our volunteers on proposed improvements that will mean we are able to answer more calls, have more volunteers on duty and be there for more people in their darkest moments.

“Samaritans volunteers are hugely dedicated to being there for our callers and they remain at the heart of our service, but it has become increasingly clear that having over 200 branches, varying in size from 10 to 300 volunteers, is not sustainable and hinders us providing the best possible service to people who need us.”

The BBC reports the charity’s board will vote on the plans at a meeting in September, with the proposed changes potentially commencing in April next year in the UK and 2027 in Ireland.

Samaritans has been contacted for comment.