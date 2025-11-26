Logbooks relating to rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel destroyed months before public inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS board destroyed multiple logbooks for patients treated by shamed neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel this summer, an inquiry has heard.

NHS Tayside destroyed around 40 logbooks in total, despite a “do not destroy” order being made.

The Eljamel Inquiry set up to investigate the disgraced surgeon’s professional practice was announced by the Scottish Government in September 2023 and its terms of reference were set out by Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray earlier this year, with a police investigation running at the same time.

On Wednesday, a representative for patients and families, Joanna Cherry KC, said in an opening statement there was discontent the inquiry was not set up with the UK Government’s involvement, to examine the role of the General Medical Council (GMC) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Eljamel, originally from Libya, was head of neurosurgery at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital from 1995 until his suspension in December 2013.

Following his suspension, the surgeon resigned from his post in May 2014 and removed himself from the General Medical Register in 2015.

To date, 138 former patients who were harmed by him are listed as core participants at the public inquiry, which is investigating his practice from 1995 until 2013.

Ms Cherry said that some patients felt they had been “blacklisted” and were described by NHS Tayside staff as “frequent flyers” or “season ticket holders” due to the extent of further treatment they needed, and many were living with devastating and permanent injuries.

She said that despite a “do not destroy” order issued by inquiry chair Lord Weir in October 2024, logbooks containing information about Eljamel’s patients between 1995 and 2013 were destroyed on July 24, describing it as either “gross negligence or possible malice”.

open image in gallery Sam Eljamel worked at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ( Jane Barlow/PA )

Ms Cherry said: “Members of the group and legal team were appalled to read in NHS Tayside’s statement that around 40 hard copy theatre log books between 1995 and 2013 were destroyed by NHS Tayside employees on July 24 2025.

“It beggars belief this has occurred. Patients have repeatedly raised concerns their medical records have been tampered with or incomplete. These log books might have provided vital evidence. You issued ‘do not destroy’ notices on October 11 2024.

“It seems to us the only explanation is gross negligence or possible malice. We would hope witnesses will be called upon to give evidence on oath, including the chief executive and chief operating officer including the chain of command of those who destroyed evidence.”

She said patients had described issues such as: “the absence of informed consent; warnings about underlying conditions which were ignored; the use of experimental medical techniques and devices which were new to the market; the lack of expertise to perform specific surgeries (and) ‘ghost surgeries’ where the surgery the patient consented to was not carried out”.

She said that many had suffered the loss of their jobs, marriages, and homes, because of failed medical treatment.

She said that NHS Tayside had appeared to act to “protect its image”.

Ms Cherry described the situation as “the patronising disposition of unaccountable power” – a term used in the Hillsborough Report – and said it was “apt to describe the experience of the group and their loved ones, not just at the hands of Mr Eljamel, but also at the hands of NHS Tayside, the Scottish Government and other authorities whose actions will be examined by this inquiry”.

open image in gallery An inquiry into the work of surgeon Sam Eljamel is now underway ( Andrew Milligan/PA )

She said that many patients believed NHS Tayside had “evaded both moral and legal accountability” and had experienced “poor communication, a lack of candour, evasiveness and at times, dishonesty”, and had lost faith in the NHS as a result.

She added: “Mr Eljamel was not simply a rogue surgeon acting without the knowledge of colleagues. Other healthcare workers were aware. Some appear to have challenged the conduct, but elected to take it no further. Others appear to have simply permitted the conduct to continue.”

Counsel for the inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, said it could extend beyond Ninewells Hospital and NHS Tayside, and could examine “other parts of the NHS, for example, Dundee Royal Infirmary or NHS Fife”, the inquiry heard.

He said that hearings planned for February has been postponed, but that the inquiry would examine: “completeness and accuracy of medical records”; potential falsification; legibility and detail; as well as “use of products or items in surgery which were not licensed”; as well as the reporting of issues to HSE and the Scottish Government.

Mr Dawson pledged that the inquiry would be trauma-informed, and said other core participants included NHS Tayside; the Scottish ministers; the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh; Healthcare Improvement Scotland; and NHS education for Scotland.

The inquiry continues in front of Lord Weir in Edinburgh with an opening statement on behalf of NHS Tayside due on Wednesday afternoon.