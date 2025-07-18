Mystery artwork of former England boss eating chips appears in town centre

Mystery artwork of former England boss eating chips appears on town centre wall
Allardyce was born and raised in Dudley
A striking 10ft-high mural of Sam Allardyce, the former England men’s football manager, enjoying a large bag of chips has appeared in his hometown of Dudley, sparking local intrigue.
The artwork, believed to have been pasted onto a wall in Union Street, near a fast food shop, on Wednesday, depicts the 70-year-old in his trademark touchline suit and tie. It shows him lifting a partially battered orange chip – a local speciality – to his mouth.
The prominent piece, which also references his tenure as West Bromwich Albion boss, has prompted speculation about its anonymous creator.
Allardyce, who was born and raised in Dudley and managed other clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers, has thanked whoever is behind the artwork.
In a video message issued to ITV News, he said: “Just seen the mural that has been sent of me in Dudley, my home town. Absolutely privileged to be honest with you, I thought it was a very good likeness.
“Chips look a bit hot, but I really enjoyed seeing it. Whoever did it, thank you very much!”
A shopper passing the mural on Friday said it was nice to see something paying tribute to someone who was proud of their roots in Dudley.
“It’s a bit odd as it doesn’t have a slogan or any words, but it brightens up the place,” the man said.
A local worker, who asked not to be named and admitted he did not know who was depicted in the mural, described it as “the randomest thing I’ve ever seen”.
The man said: “Who is it? It’s just weird, it doesn’t make sense and it needs to go.”
