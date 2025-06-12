Community crowdfunds statue for celebrity cat Hendrix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A community has come together to memorialise a “celebrity” cat who charmed visitors to a seaside resort.

A statue has been unveiled to remember Hendrix the cat, who roamed the beach and amusement arcades at Saltburn, Cleveland.

The cat was popular with locals and visitors alike and they crowdfunded to have him immortalised in bronze after his death in September aged 12.

Before living in Saltburn with owners Nathan Bye, Hannah Chiarella and their daughters aged six and eight, Hendrix lived in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, where he would ride on Metro trains and jump on buses.

The family moved to Saltburn and Hendrix became a fixture around the seaside town, apparently relishing the attention as he strode around the cafes and amusements.

More than 150 people attended the statue unveiling on the promenade.

Ms Chiarella said: “It is wonderful that all his lovely friends can still visit him and remember him through his statue.

“It just shows how loved he was.

“We used to get messages from people saying how they would be at the beach, maybe feeling down, and Hendrix would just pop up.”

The cat was an attraction in Saltburn, with local resident Jan Norman saying: “Everyone knew and loved him for years.

“He would walk so slowly up the road, grabbing attention.”

Mayor of Redcar and Cleveland, councillor Ian Hart, delivered a short speech before unveiling the statue, which was made by sculptor Peter Close.

He said: “Hendrix was a big celebrity in Saltburn, often seen on the prowl around the seafront, taking trips to the beach, pier amusements and cafes.

“He also had a large social media following around the world.

“I’m sure (the sculpture) will bring joy to people visiting Saltburn.”