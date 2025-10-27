Sir Salman Rushdie: I will never be reconciled with injuries from knife attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Salman Rushdie has said he will never be “reconciled” with the life-changing injuries he suffered in a knife attack.

The 2022 attack on the Booker-prize winning author at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state left him blind in one eye.

US citizen Hadi Matar was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in February and sentenced to 25 years in prison in May.

Sir Salman told Tatler: “I thought he was very unimpressive, this little squirt.

“It made me feel contempt, and then it made me think, well, unimpressive little jerks can kill you. Which he almost did, and he didn’t look at me at any point.”

The writer gave evidence during the trial and he told the magazine: “By the time the trial came about, it was almost three years since the attack.

“That’s a long time to digest and think about and recover from something. So I just answered the questions I was asked and went home.”

However, he said the physical effects of the attack are still very present.

He said: “The fact that losing an eye and having a hand that doesn’t work properly is something you notice all the time.

“You wake up in the morning and you think, ‘F***, I can’t see out of my right eye’. I don’t think I can get reconciled to that. You just have to deal with it. I don’t think, ‘Oh, it’s fine. I’ve got another eye’.”

Despite this, Sir Salman said has no plans to stop working, adding: “I keep thinking of things to write, so I’d better live long enough to write them.”

The full interview is in the December issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands from October 30.