Author Sally Rooney risks committing a terrorist offence if she donates to the proscribed organisation Palestine Action, Downing Street says.

Ms Rooney, known for the best-selling books Normal People and Conversations With Friends, earlier said that she would donate earnings from her novels, along with residual fees from their BBC adaptations, to the group.

Downing Street said on Monday that “support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act”.

It said no-one should be backing Palestine Action, which was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the United Kingdom in July.

That means that showing support for the group is illegal under the Terrorism Act in the UK, punishable by a maximum of 14 years in prison.

The group is not proscribed under Irish law.

open image in gallery Sally Rooney has written about her support for Palestine Action ( Alamy/PA )

Ms Rooney, of Co Mayo, wrote an impassioned piece in the Irish Times affirming her support for the group.

“If this makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it,” the 34-year-old said.

She will use the proceeds of her work and her public platform to continue her support for Palestine Action and “direct action against genocide in whatever way I can”, she wrote.

Ms Rooney currently lives in the west of Ireland.

The BBC has broadcast adaptations of Normal People and Conversations With Friends in recent years.

However, Ms Rooney has never been on the broadcaster’s staff and it is understood that the corporation is not working with her on any upcoming projects.

open image in gallery An 89-year-old protester is arrested during a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in London ( AFP/Getty )

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, the ambassador of the state of Palestine in Ireland, said on Monday: “Sally Rooney is using her voice to call out international law and human rights violations in Palestine.

“I hope these calls result in practical actions that will stop the horrors we’re witnessing carried out by Israel in Palestine; to stop the genocide and forced displacement and end the Israeli occupation.”

In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not comment specifically on the author’s comments, but said: “There is a difference between showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, and legitimate protest in support of a cause.”

Asked what message No 10 would give to people considering giving money to the group, the spokesman said: “Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, they will obviously implement the law within the law as you’d expect.”

The spokesman said Palestine Action was proscribed “based on security advice following serious attacks the group has committed, following an assessment made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre”.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Matters relating to proscribed organisations are for the relevant authorities.”