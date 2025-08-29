Little appetite for celebrities airing political views, polling suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most people do not pay attention to celebrities expressing their views in support of political causes, according to new polling.

While just over half of people think it is acceptable for celebrities to raise awareness about such causes, the vast majority say they are not interested in hearing more about these issues from famous people, according to a recent survey.

The polling, commissioned by the PA news agency, was carried out over a weekend which saw a string of bands pull out of a UK music festival after Irish folk music group The Mary Wallopers claimed they were “cut off” for displaying a Palestinian flag.

Organisers of the Victorious music festival in Portsmouth later issued an apology to the band over what had happened and pledged to make “a substantial donation to humanitarian relief efforts for the Palestinian people”.

Increasing numbers of artists have spoken out over the war in Gaza in recent times, including singer Madonna and rock band U2, with many performers using social media or the stage as their platform.

Online polling by Ipsos for PA of just over 1,000 people across Great Britain suggested 60% have not paid attention to a celebrity expressing their views in support of a political cause.

Those polled were most likely to say they either trusted family and friends or no-one (32% for each) when it comes to hearing views on political issues, with just 5% saying they trust celebrities on such matters.

Asked about which groups they would be interested in hearing more from on political issues, 8% said celebrities.

This came below the royal family (10%), politicians (13%) and academics (20%).

More than half of people felt it was acceptable for celebrities to raise awareness about political causes (55%) and to encourage people to write to their MP about a political issue (57%).

But 52% said it was unacceptable to encourage protest which might break the law such as supporting a banned organisation.

Just over a fifth (22%) felt this was acceptable.

Award-winning author Sally Rooney recently hit the headlines for saying she will donate her earnings from her books and BBC adaptions to support Palestine Action, a group recently proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

The Irish author of Normal People said that if backing Palestine Action “makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it”.

While the group was recently proscribed in the UK, it is not banned under Irish law.

Ms Rooney currently lives in the west of Ireland.

Writing in the Irish Times earlier this month, she said: “I want to be clear that I intend to use these proceeds of my work, as well as my public platform generally, to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide in whatever way I can.”

:: The Ipsos polling was carried out between August 22 and 25 and was of 1,100 people aged 16-75 across England, Scotland and Wales.