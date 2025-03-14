‘Labyrinth’ of secret tunnels hidden beneath railway station
What lies beneath Salisbury Station?
Rail engineers renovating Salisbury Station have discovered a complex network of tunnels - but no-one knows where they lead.
Workers carrying out a £5.3million renovation of the Wiltshire transport hub encountered an old phone box immediately outside the station entrance.
Carrying out drainage checks and lifting the sleepers underneath the phone box uncovered a dark and hidden tunnel leading underneath the station.
Engineers ventured underground, squeezing through a labyrinth of tunnels and rooms packed with old signal equipment crafted from timber.
It is thought the tunnel, stretching underneath platform 4, was used to store barrels of beer, cider and eggs sold at the station and transported to other towns like Whitchurch.
There is also space where Christmas trees were gathered from the line side near Grateley, for sale to the public.
Another mysterious room leading to a ladder descending under the station has also been discovered, but is still yet to be explored.
Salisbury Station is used today by two million people each year, but this discovery provides a small glimpse into part of the station that has been left “unused and forgotten about for decades”, Network Rail said.
Steve Kelly, Network Rail asset engineer, said: “This was one of the most interesting discoveries during my career on the railway. It just goes to show that no two days are the same in this industry.
“The tunnel's origins and purpose have become a topic of fascination, linking modern development with historical exploration. The tunnel offered a rare look into the hidden layers of the railway’s history, preserving a snapshot of the site's legacy.”
Dan Sherwood, site manager at Octavius Infrastructure, added: "We're thrilled that our survey works led to the incredible discovery of a hidden tunnel beneath the SWR car park redevelopment construction works.
"It's a reminder of the beauty of undiscovered historical infrastructure - hidden beneath our modern world, waiting to tell its story.
"We look forward to the second phase, to expose the wall and explore its possible link to the old hospital and uncovering where the staircase leads."
