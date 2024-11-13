Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dozens of Independent readers have rallied to save an exquisite 13th-century Bible crafted for Salisbury Cathedral nearly 700 years ago.

This comes just a day after the Culture Secretary praised the campaign to bring the Sarum Master Bible back to its historic home, calling it an example of “our country at its best.”

The Bible is one of only six manuscripts attributed to the Sarum Master, a renowned medieval artist known for his illuminated vellum pages produced in his Salisbury workshop. The campaign, led by Friends of the National Libraries (FNL), seeks to raise £90,000 within 90 days to acquire the manuscript from a private collector.

On Wednesday, the Rothschild Foundation made a generous donation through Dame Hannah Rothschild. A spokesperson for the foundation said: “The Rothschild Foundation is delighted to support our nation’s literary and bibliographical heritage by contributing to the campaign to return this magnificent 700-year-old Bible to the place where it was created.”

This support follows a £10,000 donation from the Old Possum’s Practical Trust, founded by Valerie Eliot, TS Eliot’s widow, in 1990 to promote literary and cultural initiatives. Proceeds from Cats, based on Eliot’s work, have funded many projects supporting his literary legacy.

open image in gallery The Bible is one of only six manuscripts to be attributed to the medieval artist the Sarum Master, who had a workshop in Salisbury ( Salisbury Cathedral )

The Sarum Master was celebrated for religious manuscripts, including the Sarum Missal, which influenced English Christianity until the Reformation. With its flourishing medieval book trade, Salisbury became a prominent academic and cultural hub, and the “Use of Sarum”—the liturgical style developed there—became the standard for southern England.

Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, expressed her support, stating: “This campaign to return a book handwritten by one of England’s most celebrated medieval artists to its place of origin showcases our country at its best.”

Geordie Greig, chair of FNL, said: “I am committed to ensuring this campaign to return a literary treasure to Salisbury, 700 years after it was created, will succeed. We ask the public and donors to help us save this work of immense historical and bibliographical importance.”

open image in gallery Friends of the Nations’ Libraries hopes to raise £90,000 to buy the bible and return it to the cathedral ( Salisbury Cathedral )

Medieval manuscript expert Christopher de Hamel noted, “The Sarum Master was one of the earliest recognisable manuscript artists in England.” His Gothic-style illustrations, distinguished by detailed saintly figures, biblical scenes, and illuminated initials with vibrant colours and gold leaf, make this Bible a rare masterpiece.

Salisbury Cathedral, visited by 250,000 people annually, holds the UK’s tallest spire at 123 metres and is home to a vast manuscript collection, including one of four remaining copies of the 1215 Magna Carta and the world’s oldest mechanical clock. Among its treasures, the cathedral library, founded in 1445, ranks as one of England’s earliest purpose-built libraries.

open image in gallery Lisa Nandy has praised the campaign to return the book to Salisbury ( Reuters )

The Very Rev Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, expressed gratitude for the FNL’s efforts, stating: “The artistry of the Sarum Master reflects Salisbury’s centuries-long tradition of creativity. We look forward to sharing this treasure with future visitors to the cathedral library.”

