‘Significant’ DNA breakthrough in bid to identify baby found in field

Detectives hope they can uncover “in the coming months” the identity of a baby girl found in a field.

The remains of the infant, named by police as Ava, was discovered by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 20 last year.

Police have yet to establish who Ava’s mother is and the circumstances that led to them being separated.

However, detectives announced on Monday a “significant development” in their investigation as they have secured a DNA profile from a piece of fabric recovered from the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “In the coming months, we hope this will help us identify someone connected to Ava and move the investigation forward.”

A botanist is working with the force to determine how long Ava may have been at the field, GMP added, while specialists in dental and bone analysis, an anthropologist and an archaeologist are trying to establish her age and ethnicity.

Det Ch Insp Charlotte Whalley, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “We will never forget Baby Ava, and despite the challenges in the investigation, we’re committed to uncovering the truth.

“We are more determined than ever to find who Ava is, who her parents are, and all of the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led Ava to being separated from them.

“I know how heart-breaking this case has been for the communities of Greater Manchester and beyond. The support and compassion we’ve received has been unwavering, and we share the sadness felt for Ava as we continue our search for answers so that we can lay her to rest.

“If you are baby Ava’s mum, please know that you are not alone. You can contact us directly or ask someone you trust to reach out on your behalf. We want to help you.”

The field is close to a lay-by near warehouses and not far from two junctions of the M61 motorway, north-west of Manchester.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24.