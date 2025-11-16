Safari park successfully operates on 500kg giraffe in high-risk procedure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bedfordshire safari park has successfully performed high-risk surgery on a 500kg giraffe with a rare knee condition.

Woburn Safari Park said one of its tallest residents, the Nubian giraffe Sahara, is recovering well following the complex procedure which required a specialist team of vets.

Sahara had developed a kneecap condition called “locking stifle”, causing her leg to lock and severely limiting her mobility.

Vets turned to equine medicine for means to treat Sahara before performing the surgery in early October – a first for the park and a step forward in the field of giraffe care, Woburn Safari Park said on Sunday.

“This was one of the most complex cases we’ve tackled,” said Nathalie Wissink-Argilaga, head vet at Woburn Safari Park.

“With no precedent in giraffes, we adapted a technique used in horses to stabilise Sahara’s joint and give her the best chance of recovery.”

Operating on a giraffe is a significant challenge, with the large mammal’s unique anatomy making anaesthesia “unpredictable”, the park said.

Lying down for extended periods of time can also compromise the animal’s blood circulation and cause life-threatening complications.

To minimise risk during the surgery, the veterinary team prepared a deep hay bed and supported Sahara’s neck with a wooden board.

They also used blindfolds and earplugs to reduce stress.

Keepers massaged her neck throughout the hour-long procedure to maintain circulation.

The surgery involved a minimally invasive tendon-splitting technique to prevent the joint from locking.

The specialist team included Woburn’s zoo vets, an equine surgeon and imager from Rossdales Equine Hospital, a veterinary anaesthetist from Cambridge Vet School and Woburn’s dedicated animal keeper team.

“Following her surgery, Sahara was quickly back on her feet – a moment of joy for the dedicated veterinary and keeper teams who supported her throughout,” Woburn Safari Park said.

“Her recovery continues to progress well, with careful monitoring of her movement, behaviour, and rest.

“Thanks to the expertise and commitment of the team, Sahara has returned to her familiar, confident self.

“The procedure marks an important step in ensuring her long‑term wellbeing and may inform future approaches to giraffe joint care.”