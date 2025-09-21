Oxford Street one-day traffic ban is start of ‘fight to rescue street’, mayor says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayor of London has said a one-day trial banning traffic from part of Oxford Street marks “the day the fight back began to rescue this street”.

Sir Sadiq Khan visited the street, where vehicles were prohibited from accessing a half-mile stretch of the road from Oxford Circus to Orchard Street between noon and 8pm on Sunday for the event called This Is Oxford Street.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Sir Sadiq said Oxford Street was “wonderful” in the past.

“But the reality is, it has been in decline for some time,” Sir Sadiq said.

“I’d call it managed decline. You’ve seen a situation where more and more people are shopping online or going to out-of-town centres, shopping centres, high-profile shops have left Oxford Street, and the pandemic was a real body blow to this street.

“Today is a glimpse to what the future could be like, where this is a place where people can walk. It increases footfall. It increases spend, (it will be a) great place to shop, to do leisure, but also have outdoor events.

“(Today) will go down in history, in my view, as the day the fight back began to rescue this street.”

Sir Sadiq wants to ban vehicles from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

Detailed proposals for traffic under the pedestrianisation plan will be consulted on later this year.

The mayor said he “fully understands” the “minority of residents” who raised concerns over congestion and accessibility, and said the authority had consulted residents.

“We’re going to carry on not just working with residents and the council, but working with retailers, landowners and others to make sure we can return this street to its previous glory,” Sir Sadiq said.

Asked if he had plans to pedestrianise more thoroughfares in the capital, Sir Sadiq said: “We’ve already worked with councils to pedestrianise parts of London, outside Somerset House. We’ve, this summer, invested in al fresco dining during the summer months.

“So we are working with the government so we can have more powers over licensing and so forth.

“I think hospitality, retail are really important sectors of our economy, but also, (they are) one of the reasons people love to come to London.”

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.

A previous attempt by Sir Sadiq to pedestrianise part of Oxford Street was blocked by then-Conservative-run Westminster City Council in 2018.

His latest proposals depend on obtaining permission from the Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers.

The aim is for this to be created by the start of next year.