Plans to punish criminals who avoid sentencing ‘step in right direction’

New powers for judges to punish criminals who refuse to attend their sentencing hearings sends a “clear message” that offenders cannot “opt out” of justice, victims’ families have said.

Plans for tougher sanctions in England and Wales, including more jail time or loss of privileges in prison, are among the measures in the Government’s Victims and Courts Bill to be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday.

The move comes after a series of high profile offenders refusing to face victims’ families sparked a public outcry, and calls by campaigners for a change in the law.

Families of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, law graduate Zara Aleena and mother-of-three Jan Mustafa are among those to have campaigned for the change after their loved ones’ killers were absent from sentencing hearings.

Reacting to the “long-awaited” proposals, Ms Nessa’s sister Jebina Islam, Ms Aleena’s aunt Farah Naz and Ms Mustafa’s cousin Ayse Hussein, said: “This move holds offenders to account.

“It sends a clear and necessary message: the justice system is not something you should be able to opt out of.

“It is not about punishment through force — but about ensuring that perpetrators cannot remove themselves from the consequences of their actions.”

Their joint statement said the legislation was a “step in the right direction” alongside wider campaigns, and that the proposed punishments indicated “this change is being taken seriously”.

They added: “This change supports victims and society alike. It shows justice being done.

“It gives families a moment of recognition and a form of reparation. It is a moment of reckoning for the convicted.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised to carry on the pledge to change the law, first made by his predecessor Rishi Sunak, when he met the mother of murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Cheryl Korbel and her family have campaigned to change the law so that offenders are compelled to appear in the dock for sentencing.

Thomas Cashman, the gunman who killed Olivia as he chased a drug dealer who had tried to run into her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, did not appear in court to hear his life sentence in April 2023.

Ms Korbel’s MP, Anneliese Midgley, said of the legislation: “This law is down in no small part to my constituent Cheryl Korbel. I am so proud of her.

“Sentencing is not just a legal formality; it is the culmination of justice. That’s why it’s so important that justice is not only done, but seen to be done.

“Olivia’s Law will make sure it is.”

Under the new legislation, judges will be given the power to sentence offenders for up to two more years in prison for avoiding justice.

For those who already face lengthy imprisonment or whole life orders, judges could also impose a range of prison punishments on offenders such as confinement to their cells and being stripped of privileges such as extra gym time.

Earlier this year, triple crossbow and knife killer Kyle Clifford refused to attend his sentencing where he received a whole life order in March, while Southport child-murderer Axel Rudakubana avoided facing victims’ families as he was removed from his hearing for repeatedly shouting in January.

The measure could apply to any case in the crown court, and include those such as Rudakubana who attended proceedings but was removed from the courtroom for disruptive behaviour.

Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “I would like to thank the remarkable families of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Jan Mustafa, Sabina Nessa and Zara Aleena and countless others who have campaigned tirelessly for offenders to have to face the reality of their crimes by attending their sentencing.

“Justice isn’t optional – we’ll make sure criminals face their victims.”

The Bill also plans to restrict parental responsibility from child sex offenders who committed serious crimes against their own child to boost protection for victims.

The move will stop them being able to ask for updates on their child’s schooling or trying to interfere in their life.

Meanwhile, the Victims’ Commissioner will be required to produce an independent report on whether agencies are meeting their statutory duty over the Victim’s Code, in a bid to further hold the Government to account.

Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, said: “These important and welcome reforms give the Victims’ Commissioner the statutory powers needed to deliver on the role’s promise: championing victims’ rights, scrutinising compliance with the Victims’ Code, holding agencies to account, and spotlighting the true victim experience to drive meaningful change.

“Crucially, it introduces much-needed oversight and accountability to how agencies respond to anti-social behaviour – an area where victims have too often felt unheard and unsupported.”

Child protection charity the NSPCC backed the move, hoping it will lead to improvements in how young victims and survivors are treated and receive the support they are entitled to, but warned it was “not a complete solution”.

Sam Whyte, of the NSPCC, said: “These measures must be part of broader efforts to create a truly accountable criminal justice system.

“That must include Government using the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review to commit the considerable investment needed in specific support for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse, so that every child can access the support they need, where and when they need it.”