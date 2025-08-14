Rutland and Surrey remain counties with highest proportion of top grades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rutland and Surrey have held on to their positions as the top two counties of England with the largest proportion of A-level entries receiving the highest grades.

Some 41.2% of entries in Rutland this year were graded A or above, up from 40.6% last year and 34.0% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Surrey remained in second place, with 36.0% of entries getting grades A or A*, up from 35.9% in 2024 and 32.4% in 2019.

Buckinghamshire is in third place on 34.2%, up from sixth last year, while East Sussex has slipped from third to fourth (33.7%).

The figures, which have been published by Ofqual, also show the mainland county with the lowest proportion of entries awarded A or above this year was Bedfordshire, at 19.9%, though the Isle of Wight had an even lower figure of 17.6%.

These two areas occupied the bottom spots last year.

Of the 47 counties, or equivalent areas, included in the data, more than half (29) saw a year-on-year increase in the proportion of entries receiving the top grades.

Greater Manchester recorded the largest rise, up by 2.0 percentage points from 26.1% to 28.1%.

Northumberland saw the biggest fall, down by 2.3 percentage points from 25.3% to 23.0%.

Most counties (40 of 47) saw a higher proportion of entries awarded A or above this year than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Here is the full list of figures for each county, ordered by the proportion of 2025 entries awarded A* or A grades, starting with the highest.

It reads, from left to right: name of county; proportion of A-level entries graded A or A* in 2025; proportion graded A or A* in 2024; proportion graded A or A* in 2019.

Only subjects with grades awarded to more than 2,500 students are included in the data.

Rutland 41.2% (2024: 40.6%; 2019: 34.0%)Surrey 36.0% (2024: 35.9%; 2019: 32.4%)Buckinghamshire 34.2% (2024: 32.7%; 2019: 30.7%)East Sussex 33.7% (2024: 34.7%; 2019: 32.2%)Oxfordshire 33.5% (2024: 33.4%; 2019: 31.9%)Cambridgeshire 33.4% (2024: 32.4%; 2019: 30.0%)Hertfordshire 32.9% (2024: 33.3%; 2019: 30.2%)Berkshire 32.7% (2024: 31.3%; 2019: 27.6%)Greater London 31.9% (2024: 31.3%; 2019: 26.8%)Shropshire 30.1% (2024: 29.2%; 2019: 28.3%)Warwickshire 30.0% (2024: 32.0%; 2019: 26.9%)Bristol 29.9% (2024: 28.6%; 2019: 28.2%)Hampshire 29.4% (2024: 28.8%; 2019: 26.2%)Cheshire 28.7% (2024: 28.4%; 2019: 25.8%)Gloucestershire 28.6% (2024: 27.5%; 2019: 26.7%)Greater Manchester 28.1% (2024: 26.1%; 2019: 24.1%)North Yorkshire 28.0% (2024: 28.5%; 2019: 28.8%)Devon 26.9% (2024: 25.4%; 2019: 25.0%)Somerset 26.5% (2024: 27.0%; 2019: 25.5%)Kent 26.3% (2024: 26.3%; 2019: 24.2%)Lancashire 26.2% (2024: 25.1%; 2019: 24.2%)Wiltshire 26.0% (2024: 27.2%; 2019: 25.2%)West Sussex 25.9% (2024: 25.1%; 2019: 24.8%)Essex 25.7% (2024: 24.8%; 2019: 23.1%)West Yorkshire 25.6% (2024: 24.1%; 2019: 21.4%)Norfolk 25.0% (2024: 23.7%; 2019: 22.7%)Dorset 24.8% (2024: 27.1%; 2019: 25.1%)Cornwall 24.5% (2024: 24.5%; 2019: 25.2%)Nottinghamshire 23.7% (2024: 22.3%; 2019: 21.1%)East Riding of Yorkshire 23.6% (2024: 23.0%; 2019: 21.1%)Durham 23.5% (2024: 24.1%; 2019: 24.4%)Northamptonshire 23.4% (2024: 21.8%; 2019: 18.6%)South Yorkshire 23.4% (2024: 23.4%; 2019: 21.6%)Merseyside 23.3% (2024: 23.0%; 2019: 19.6%)Tyne and Wear 23.2% (2024: 24.1%; 2019: 22.7%)Leicestershire 23.1% (2024: 21.4%; 2019: 21.9%)West Midlands 23.0% (2024: 23.4%; 2019: 20.9%)Worcestershire 23.0% (2024: 24.7%; 2019: 21.8%)Northumberland 23.0% (2024: 25.3%; 2019: 22.6%)Herefordshire 22.8% (2024: 23.6%; 2019: 23.6%)Derbyshire 22.4% (2024: 21.4%; 2019: 20.3%)Lincolnshire 22.1% (2024: 21.5%; 2019: 20.0%)Suffolk 21.3% (2024: 21.1%; 2019: 21.5%)Staffordshire 20.1% (2024: 20.5%; 2019: 16.2%)Cumbria 20.1% (2024: 21.4%; 2019: 21.7%)Bedfordshire 19.9% (2024: 19.5%; 2019: 19.3%)Isle of Wight 17.6% (2024: 15.9%; 2019: 17.0%)