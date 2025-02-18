Ukrainian refugee’s artwork aims to ensure world ‘never forgets what Russia did’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A refugee who produces artwork inspired by her escape from Ukraine to the UK has said it is her creative mission to ensure the world “never forgets what Russia did”.

Anastasiia Nekypila, is originally from the city of Kremenchuk, central Ukraine, but first sought refuge with her mother, aunt and cousin in Krakow, Poland, before arriving in Emsworth, near Havant, Hampshire, in July 2022 under the Homes For Ukraine scheme.

The 28-year-old professional artist said her work previously featured lots of colour, but since the start of the war three years ago on February 24 2022, her pieces mainly feature black backgrounds – and many contain the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.

Her artwork consists of digital drawings and physical paintings – some of which include text written in Russian, Ukrainian and English – depicting images of rockets, bombs, airstrikes, and imagery of people expressing sadness.

“My mission became to tell the truth to the world and to permanently engrave this pain so that both I and the world would never forget what Russia did to my country and continues to do every day,” she told the PA news agency.

“The hardest thing to accept was that perhaps everything I had done in my life up until that day, and all the colourful and joyful art I had created, would no longer hold any meaning.

“At least, not for me, because war forever divides people’s lives into before and after.

“Even if I now return to creating vibrant art, it will never be the same as it was before the war. War becomes present in every corner of the soul, even in the lightest parts.”

Ms Nekypila said creating art about Russia’s full-scale invasion helped her to release pent-up emotions.

“It was crucial for me to document and capture those emotional states, as well as to release them — holding all that tension inside felt unbearable,” she said.

Ms Nekypila recalls feeling an “impending horror” in the week before the war, which prompted her to create a series of drawings and paintings about Russia’s invasion on Ukraine entitled, “Wake up, the war has begun”.

The title of the series was inspired by the first words she heard when she awoke on February 24 2022.

One of her pieces in this series depicts a red outline of a man surrounded by blue and yellow smoke and a bird above him drawn inside an Easter egg, based on the Ukrainian pysanky eggs which feature intricate designs.

The artwork tells the story of her father, who lives in her hometown with her grandmother, surviving an airstrike over his workplace which happened during Easter on April 24 2023.

“They reflect injustice and a desperate cry for help to the world, the constant fear of losing loved ones who remained in Ukraine, the struggle to unfreeze emotions and feel something again, and the documentation of Russia’s war crimes,” she said.

She said she remembered a “sense of (the war’s) inevitability was in the air” in the days leading up to Russia’s invasion.

“There were numerous alarming news reports, calls to prepare emergency bags, information on where to find bomb shelters, and advice on how to protect oneself in case of an attack,” she said.

“My family, friends, and I didn’t want to believe it until the very end, but the physical sense of impending horror had already driven me to start creating art about the war.”

She also has used her artwork to depict her time as a refugee in the UK living with a British family.

One of her artworks shows a drawing of a stork – Ukraine’s national animal – drawn in blue and yellow dotted lines with a pair of white scissors made to look like it is cutting the outline of the bird.

She said the piece is designed to describe the initial feelings of a refugee forced to flee their home “as if you’ve been violently cut out of the picture of your world”.

Three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine, Ms Nekypila said she believes she may never be able to return home.

“I thought time heals and that with each passing year it would become easier to just continue living my life or I would become more adapted to the pain – but that’s not the case,” she said.

“It’s impossible to adapt to war, the only thing you can do is accept it as a part of life.

“Last year, I was still holding onto hope for the war to end and for a return home, but today, I’ve come to realise that this may never happen.”

Senior officials from Russia and the US met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.