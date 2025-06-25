Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Navy has shadowed Russian warships as they transited through the English Channel, marking the latest in a series of such close encounters in strategic waters.

Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Duncan and patrol ship HMS Mersey were deployed to monitor the movements of the Russian corvette RFN Boikiy.

The Russian vessel was returning from a deployment in the Gulf of Guinea when HMS Duncan intercepted it near the island of Ushant, off the French coast, on June 20.

Patrol ship HMS Mersey then took over surveillance duties as the Boikiy proceeded past the Isle of Wight.

This incident follows a pattern of similar deployments by UK warships to track Russian vessels.

Recently, HMS Trent, a patrol ship, along with Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron, tracked the Russian frigate RFN Admiral Grigorovich as part of joint Nato operations.

open image in gallery HMS Duncan was involved in the operation ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

That vessel sailed past Gibraltar, through the English Channel, and into the North Sea, the Royal Navy confirmed.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Russian warships are increasingly sailing through the English Channel, and every time they do, a Royal Navy vessel will be keeping an eye on them.

“I have every confidence, as should the British public, that our Royal Navy will continue to defend our waters and keep our undersea cables safe.”

Commander Daniel Lee, Commanding Officer of HMS Duncan, said: “Escorting foreign warships through waters near the UK is a vital part of our mission to protect our nation and uphold international maritime law.

“It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our seas, which are so important to the lives and livelihoods of the British people.”