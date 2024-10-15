Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Russell Brand has appeared in a bizarre advert for a “magical amulet” he claims protects people from wifi and “other evil energies”.

In the strange TikTok video, the controversial comedian and podcaster urges viewers to buy a £188 charm which he says will prevent wearers being “corrupted” by “lethal signals”.

The advert begins with Brand walking out of a wooded area with a yellow suitcase in hand, claiming to have just returned from holiday in “Narnia”.

“As you know, airports are places full of wifi and all sorts of evil energies. Think of all the phones out there, all of the signals. Corruptible and corrupting.

“Luckily, I wear this magical amulet from Airestech that keeps me safe from all of the various signals out there,” the recently baptised comic continues.

He then satirically says the charm has “made him stronger” as he demonstrates to the camera the ease in which he lifts the suitcase in his hand.

( @airestech/TikTok )

He goes on: “This stuff is absolutely packed of airestech. I didn’t even bring any socks, or toothbrush or dog meats or anything like that. Just completely full of airestech.”

Ironically, Brand appears to be filming the video using a wifi-operated microphone despite his claims that electric signals are harmful.

He then encourages viewers: “You should get one as well. Particularly if you’re going to an airport any time soon because the bloody things are full of lethal signalls.

“Airestech. A glorious amulet to protect you from corrupting signals.”

The company who produce the amulet, airestech, market the charm as a “versatile EMF protection solution” that is designed to provide “constant coverage from electromagnetic radiation” using a silicone chip.

Claims of damage from 5G and wifi have been widely debunked by experts.

Last year, an investigation by UK’s Channel 4 alleged Brand was a rapist and a sexual and emotional abuser after four women came forward to accuse him. He denied the allegations and has since rebranded as a born-again Christian.

The 49-year-old comedian was baptized by Bear Grylls in April, which he called an “opportunity to leave the past behind.”

Brand has strongly denied all accusations and told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a YouTube interview that the claims were “very, very hurtful.”

Brand has been contacted for comment.