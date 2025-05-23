Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Firefighters battle huge warehouse blaze in Rushden

Eight crews were called to the incident on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden, Northamptonshire

Jabed Ahmed
Friday 23 May 2025 04:44 EDT
(The Independent)

Firefighters are tackling a huge warehouse blaze that could be seen from up to 10 miles away.

Eight crews were called to the incident on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden, Northamptonshire at 6.30am on Friday.

Local roads have been closed and people reported seeing the thick smoke billowing in the air.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire at a warehouse on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

“Please avoid the area if you can while our emergency services deal with this incident.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

