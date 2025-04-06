Bride-to-be comes third in marathon halfway through hen-do

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bride-to-be came third in the Brighton Marathon halfway through her hen-do weekend.

Emily Marchant finished on the podium after running 26.2 miles in the seaside city while on her hen-do weekend.

After a 3am finish on the first night of celebrations, Emily braved the race just six hours later at 9am on Sunday.

Her friends lined the route to cheer her on, and give her some fancy dress props as she made her way around the course.

She said: “I got a text at halfway from my supporters saying I was making my way up the field so I just thought, ‘Go for it’.

“I chased a few girls down and I’m just so happy to be on the podium.

“We got here yesterday, had a sports day and we’ve got a lovely balcony, so had a few drinks there and then went out last night, so I was feeling questionable this morning.

“I was going to be sensible but I got excited and had fun, got in late and here we are.

“It’s my hen weekend and I wanted to do something iconic and memorable. I wasn’t expecting a podium finish so it has just made the weekend even more special. And we are staying tonight so are probably going to celebrate this evening.”

She finished the final 100m holding an inflatable doll and celebrated with her hen party on the podium afterwards, completing the race in 2:58:17.

The women’s winner was Helen Reid, who finished in 2:52:58. It was her second Brighton Marathon win in three years after her triumph in 2023. Flaminia Gold finished second in 2:54:44.

Sam Cook won the men’s race in 2:26:47. Thomas Blunt came second (2:34:04) and Hugh Porter took the bronze medal (2:35:07).