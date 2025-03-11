Amateur rugby clubs experiencing more concussions since tackle law change – MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amateur rugby union clubs are experiencing a higher number of concussions after laws were changed around tackle height, an MP has claimed, as he said the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) needs to collect data.

Perran Moon (Camborne and Redruth) said concussions experienced by players were also more severe in some cases, as the “tackle area” has been reduced.

Speaking in a debate on English Rugby Union governance, he said players had little time to adapt after the new regulations were introduced in July 2023 ahead of the season which began just two months later.

The Labour MP said: “It allowed almost no time for amateur players to adapt from lifelong tackling habits.

“It should be deeply concerning to us, to all of us that love this game, to learn that no data has ever been made public that acts as a baseline against which to measure success and, perhaps even more worrying still, is data is not being routinely collected from across the grassroots game to provide proof as to whether or not the change is helping in terms of concussions, with only a voluntary submission being rolled out.”

The change meant the legal tackle height was lowered for amateur and grassroots club to below the base of the sternum. In guidance the RFU said “tackles should target the belly/tummy or thighs.”

The governing body said the changes were to limit concussion risk and “head impact exposure”.

It said: “Evidence from studies has consistently demonstrated that higher contact on the ball carrier and closer proximity of the ball carrier and tacklers’ heads are associated with larger head impacts and an increased risk of concussion.”

However, Mr Moon said this had not been the case.

He said: “Anecdotally, some clubs are experiencing an increase in concussions but, worse still, the concussions are more severe than previously, because players are now required to put their head against knees and hip bones, as well as the fact that the tackle area has been much reduced.

“Two-player tackles mean head-on-head collisions appear to be increasing. As I say, because we are not routinely collecting data, this is anecdotal. We must start routinely collecting that data.

“This situation would be significantly mitigated through competent and sympathetic implementation and governance from people with experience of the grassroots game.”

Labour sports minister Stephanie Peacock said: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone taking part in the sport is absolutely paramount. The Government understands that there are ongoing concerns on this important issue.

“Now national governing bodies are, of course, responsible for the regulation of their sports and, although (the Department for Culture, Media and Sport) cannot comment on individual cases, we do expect (national governing bodies) to make the health and safety of players their top priority.”

Ms Peacock said she would consider Mr Moon’s question about concussion data on match day cards.

She added: “The first national guidance for concussion in grassroots sport was introduced in 2023, and was developed by international experts on concussion, and acquired brain injury, to better identify, manage and prevent the issue.

“We continue to encourage national governing bodies to adapt the guidance to their own sport where appropriate.”

The debate heard concerns about the wider administration of rugby, after the collapse of top clubs Wasps, Worcester, London Irish and the Jersey Reds over their finances.

The debate heard warnings that the Cornwall RFU Championship side, Cornish Pirates, could be at risk because of a loan from the Covid pandemic.

Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George (St Ives) said: “The impact of this Covid loan, and if it falls into significant debt, it is one I fear could have significant consequences.

“By reprofiling the loan in that case, for example, it would be a win-win for everyone, not only would we have a great club continuing, but also we would have in time, that debt repaid.

Conservative MP for Hinckley and Bosworth, Dr Luke Evans, said there should be a similar fan-led review into rugby union, as there was with football.

Intervening on a speech by Liberal Democrat MP Edward Morello (West Dorset), Dr Evans said: “Does he therefore agree that when we saw this situation in football, we had the fan-led review?

“Wouldn’t it be wise for the Government to consider doing something similar in rugby to have a look and turn over, lift the stones, lift the cover back to see what is actually going on in the state of rugby union in England?”

Mr Morello said: “The need for the Government to step in and start looking at the governance of this game is incredibly important, otherwise there will not be a game to govern.”

Ms Peacock said the Government was not intending to hold a review.

The RFU has been contacted for comment.