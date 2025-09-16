Irish deputy premier backs mooted Eurovision boycott over Israel participation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he “fully supports” a mooted boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest next year if Israel takes part.

Simon Harris said the situation in Gaza was “so appallingly grave” – mentioning a man-made famine – that he believed the decision was warranted.

Ireland is among countries which have said they will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 if Israel participates.

Irish public service broadcaster RTE said on Thursday that Ireland’s participation in the competition would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza”.

The Netherlands and Spain have also made similar pledges.

A spokesperson for Eurovision said it was up to each state to decide if it wanted to take part in the contest.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, Mr Harris said “everybody acted too late” on Gaza.

“Being honest, I think when people look back at this period in time – this period when it will be a period of history – I think people will say that everybody acted too late,” the Irish foreign affairs minister said.

“That’s not a criticism of RTE, by the way, but I just think, in general, the loss of human life, the slaughtering of children, the famine-like conditions, man-made famine-like conditions – I’m not sure we’ve had a famine in recent times where there’s been enough food to feed the people just being blocked from getting in – in a very, very long time.

“So, I think the world, every part of it, could have acted quicker in relation to this, but I welcome the step that RTE has taken.

“In general, I’ve always said – and I’ve said this several times when I think you’ve asked me similar questions about sport and the likes – and I’ve always tried to differentiate between art, between sport and between political action.

“But the situation is now so grave, I mean, so appallingly grave, that I fully support the decision that RTE have taken.

“It’s a long time till the next Eurovision Song Contest and the priority for the world has to be to end the genocide in the here and now. That’s why we need to take economic actions, economic sanctions at a European level, European wide, that will have a real impact.

“Netanyahu might only listen to the US administration, politically, but economically he’ll have to listen to the European Union, if we can find the political courage to act in unison and take some practical sanctions in the coming days.”

Asked about a proposed law that would ban the trade of goods between Ireland and illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands, Mr Harris said it was still his intention to pass the Bill.

“It’s my preference that we ban trade at a European level. That would be much more impactful, of course, if that happens – there’s no evidence of a majority for that yet – then there’s a legitimate question, there isn’t a need for national action.

“But we’re not at that point and I do expect the occupied Palestinian territories Bill to progress.”