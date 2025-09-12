Dutch broadcaster joins RTE in proposed boycott of Eurovision over Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A public broadcaster in the Netherlands has joined Irish channel RTE in a proposed boycott of Eurovision if Israel remains as a participant.

It comes as the BBC faced similar calls from a man who co-wrote one of the UK’s winning entries.

RTE and Dutch public broadcaster Avrotros have announced they will not take part in next year’s contest if Israel is among the participants.

The Irish station said multiple members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the contest, have raised concerns about the participation of Israel.

A spokesperson for Eurovision said it was up to each state to decide if it wanted to take part.

On Friday, musician and songwriter Phil Coulter said he was “100% behind” RTE’s decision.

Coulter, who co-wrote the UK’s winning 1967 entry, Puppet On A String by Sandie Shaw, said there was a “double standard” because Russia and Belarus had previously been expelled from the contest.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, he said: “We can’t normalise what’s going on in Gaza.

“It’s not a question of disapproval, it’s a question of absolute disgust.”

Coulter said he recognised that a song contest was “not going to change the world” but added: “We we musicians, songwriters, performers, are human beings with consciences and with our conscience still very alert.

“I think the only sensible thing and the only decent thing for RTE to do is to withdraw from the contest if Israel is allowed to perform.”

Asked if the BBC should take a similar stand, he added: “I do. I think its a question of conscience.

“I’m quite sure that throughout the United Kingdom, people are equally disgusted by what’s going on in in Gaza.”

On the same programme, Dana, a Eurovision winner for Ireland, said “anyone with a heart would be devastated by the catastrophic situation in Gaza”.

She argued there was a need for a “safe space without political pressure” in which “ordinary people can come together”.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Scottish Greens, Green Party Northern Ireland, Wales Green Party and Green Party of England and Wales also called on the BBC to withdraw Eurovision coverage if Israel participates.

The UK is part of the Big Five at Eurovision which is guaranteed entry into the final of the song contest thanks to the level of its financial contributions to the EBU.

The BBC declined to comment.