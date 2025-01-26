Public urged to take part in major UK bird count amid population fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservationists are calling on the public to join the world’s largest garden wildlife survey this weekend to see how birds are faring across the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of people take part in the RSPB’s annual Big Garden Birdwatch, spending an hour over the weekend counting the birds they see in their garden, balcony, local park or other green space.

The charity said the recent cold snap could have affected birds, particularly smaller species such as wrens and long-tailed tits, and the count would show the impact the freezing temperatures and snow may have had.

With the nature and climate emergency threatening even our most familiar birds, every count matters Beccy Speight, RSPB

With January returning to milder conditions, people taking part in the count may also see an increase in the number of winter migrants such as fieldfare and redwings which come from Europe throughout the winter months to take advantage of the weather here, the RSPB said.

Beccy Speight, RSPB chief executive, said: “The weather can sometimes be harsh on our wildlife, especially our small garden birds.

“Now that the snow and icy conditions have passed, we hope everyone can take part in the birdwatch to help determine how our birds are faring and see if the weather has impacted their numbers.”

She also said many garden birds are in decline, with numbers dropping dramatically since the Big Garden Birdwatch started in 1979.

House sparrows have seen their average count in gardens drop by a “staggering” 60% over the years, she said.

She urged people to take part, saying: “By taking part in the birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands of other nature lovers across the UK play an important role in helping us understand how garden birds are doing.

“With the nature and climate emergency threatening even our most familiar birds, every count matters.

“It’s good for wildlife and evidence shows it’s good for us too.”

The RSPB said that while some species benefited from people putting out food and water in winter, there was increasing evidence of negative effects for other birds, such as disease spread in finches.

The charity is encouraging householders to follow simple hygiene measures, including routine cleaning of feeding stations and bird baths, moving bird tables round the garden to prevent food or droppings building up on the ground and monitoring food supplies to ensure they meet demand.