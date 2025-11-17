Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to attend the Royal Variety Performance this week.

Prince William and Kate will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday evening for the annual star-studded event, featuring a performance by the cast of Paddington The Musical.

The line-up also includes pop star Jessie J, Grammy award-winning singer Laufey, the band Madness, and actor Sir Stephen Fry.

This marks the couple's sixth attendance, and the first since the princess’s recovery from cancer.

Jessie J, set to perform her new song "I’ll Never Know Why", underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer in June, postponing her autumn tour due to a planned second operation.

The new Paddington musical has been adapted for the West End from the much-loved books by Michael Bond and hit films, with music and lyrics by McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

It brings to life the famous bear through a two-person team of James Hameed as remote puppeteer controlling the expressions and delivering the voice, and Arti Shah as the on-stage performer.

In 2017, Kate encountered Paddington when she danced with a costumed figure of the bear at Paddington Station, and met the cast and crew of the Paddington 2 movie.

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously appeared in a comedy sketch with a digitally animated Paddington Bear to mark her Platinum Jubilee, in which she revealed that she kept marmalade sandwiches – Paddington’s favourite treat – in her handbag.

When she died in 2022, mourners left Paddington cuddly toys and marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace in tribute.

open image in gallery Kate dances with Paddington Bear on Platform One at Paddington Station in 2017 ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

Comedian Jason Manford will host the show on Wednesday, while singer-songwriters Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure will introduce a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical Just For One Day.

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is showcasing an extract from the musical Kinky Boots, before the grand finale, which will see 400 performers, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe, take part in a medley in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the award-winning musical Les Miserables.

The Royal Variety Performance, which has been staged since 1912, is the annual fundraising event of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.

In 2024, the charity set up a dedicated team to assist those facing mental health issues, which can be exacerbated by financial instability and the unpredictable nature of employment in the entertainment industry.

open image in gallery A crowd watching a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear during the Platinum Party at the Palace in 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity and executive producer of the Royal Variety Performance, said: “The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales will once again attend the Royal Variety Performance.

“This annual great British institution, viewed by a worldwide TV audience of over 150 million, continues to be a crucial fundraising event supporting people in all areas of performance, either on or off stage.

“In this pressurised world of working in the entertainment industry, our mental health initiative, started in 2024, has been a lifeline for many who are experiencing issues such as anxiety, depression or addiction.”

The charity also runs its own residential care home, Brinsworth House, affectionately known as the Old Pros’ Paradise, in Twickenham, south-west London, for retired artists and entertainers.