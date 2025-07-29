Woman who refused cancer treatment had daily coffee enemas, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A University of Cambridge graduate who died after refusing chemotherapy was having “five coffee enemas a day” under her mother’s care, her brother has claimed.

Paloma Shemirani, 23, died at Royal Sussex County Hospital on July 24 2024, after declining the treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Her mother, Kay “Kate” Shemirani, who rose to prominence on social media while sharing Covid-19 conspiracy theories, was involved in her daughter’s “treatment programme”, the inquest into her death, at Oakwood House in Maidstone, Kent, heard.

On Tuesday, forensic psychiatrist Ali Ajaz told coroner Catherine Wood: “I’m not here to be disrespected,” during cross-examination by Paloma’s twin brother, Gabriel Shemirani.

Dr Ajaz spent seven sessions with Paloma on the recommendation of her mother, Ms Shemirani, with whom he had a professional relationship, the inquest heard.

The doctor had appeared on Ms Shemirani’s podcast as a medical expert three times, and she had referred multiple patients to him.

Ms Shemirani was struck off as a nurse in 2021, and a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) committee found she had spread Covid-19 misinformation that “put the public at a significant risk of harm”, the inquest has heard.

Previously, Dr Ajaz provided an assessment of Paloma during High Court proceedings which read: “I have no concerns that Ms Shemirani has been coerced or unduly influenced by any individual when making a decision about her own medical treatment.”

Mr Shemirani asserted that Dr Ajaz’s sessions with his sister were “coloured by my mother’s control”, which Dr Ajaz said was speculation.

Dr Ajaz added that it was not his job to comment on the efficacy of her devised treatment programme.

“My sister was having coffee enemas daily, would it worry you now if she had told you that?” asked Mr Shemirani.

“I don’t know anything about coffee enemas,” said Dr Ajaz.

The inquest heard that Paloma’s cancer treatment revolved largely around a strict diet and “lots of green juices”.

“Do you think my mum might have been scaring Paloma and making her think she was the only one who could save her?” asked Mr Shemirani.

“I don’t know, you can speculate for sure,” said Dr Ajaz.

Arunodaya Mohan, a consultant haematologist at Maidstone Hospital, told the inquest previously that she met Paloma on December 22 2023 to set out the treatment plan after her diagnosis.

Dr Mohan told Paloma that she had an 80% chance of recovery if she had chemotherapy, but Paloma soon told the doctor that she had not made her mind up about the treatment and wanted to explore other options, the inquest heard.

Alison Hewitt, counsel to the inquest, later asked: “Were there concerns that Ms Shemirani was influencing Paloma?”

Dr Mohan replied: “That’s right.”

On Tuesday, Dr Ajaz was shown an email exchange between himself and Paloma in which he described her concerns that she had been treated against her will in hospital as “utterly shocking and sickening revelations”.

“How did that email get there? It certainly didn’t come from myself,” he asked.

He then said: “Compassion is a key part of the therapeutic relationship.”

“Isn’t it going further – if you like, endorsing her views,” asked Ms Hewitt.

“I think it’s a stretch to say it’s endorsing,” Dr Ajaz replied.

Mr Shemirani later referred to screenshotting the emails for Dr Ajaz to see them.

“It’s a dig, it’s a slight,” Dr Ajaz told the coroner, adding: “I’m not here to be disrespected.”

In written statements submitted to the family division of the High Court in spring 2024, Paloma said she declined chemotherapy partly because of her “background in natural healing”, the inquest heard previously.

She also claimed that her human rights had been violated by NHS practitioners, in the statements, which were read by Ms Hewitt.

In them she wrote: “If I became ill, I’ve always turned to my mum first for advice as she is a trained nurse and qualified nutritionist.”

Ms Kay Shemirani, who attended the inquest via video link, was warned that her conduct was “unacceptable”, as she raised signs while on mute and tried to introduce new allegations during her questioning of Dr Ajaz.

The coroner said: “Mrs Shemirani, your behaviour is becoming unacceptable again, you cannot sit in a court room and put up signs in front of the camera.

“It’s bordering on contempt Mrs Shemirani, it’s bordering on contempt of court.”