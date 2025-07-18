Doctor concerned activist influenced daughter over cancer treatment – inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS doctor has said she was concerned that a former nurse-turned-conspiracy theorist influenced her daughter’s refusal of cancer treatment, an inquest heard.

Paloma Shemirani, 23, died at Royal Sussex County Hospital on July 24 2024 after refusing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Her mother, Kay “Kate” Shemirani, who rose to prominence on social media while sharing Covid-19 conspiracy theories, had raised concerns with experts about the treatment plan seven months before Paloma’s death, the inquest at Oakwood House in Maidstone, Kent, heard on Friday.

Arunodaya Mohan, a consultant haematologist at Maidstone Hospital, told the inquest that she met Paloma on December 22 2023 to set out the treatment plan after her diagnosis.

Dr Mohan told Paloma that she had an 80% chance of recovery if she had chemotherapy, the inquest heard.

She told the inquest that she recommended steroids and a PET (positron emission tomography) scan, adding that Paloma “nodded in agreement”.

But soon after that, Paloma told Ms Mohan that she had not made her mind up about the treatment and wished to explore other options.

Dr Mohan said that she spoke on the phone with Paloma’s mother, saying that she expressed “concerns” about the side-effects of steroids.

Ms Shemirani also said that she did not want her daughter to go ahead with a PET scan, the inquest heard.

Dr Mohan told the inquest: “I didn’t want to discuss with mum because I didn’t think it would be helpful to her.”

Alison Hewitt, counsel to the inquest, later asked: “Were there concerns that Ms Shemirani was influencing Paloma?”

Dr Mohan replied: “That’s right.”

She told the inquest that Ms Shemirani had mentioned wanting to be her daughter’s “power of attorney” and was asking for copies of blood records.

Paloma declined to have the treatment, and when Dr Mohan asked why, there did not seem to be a specific reason, the inquest heard.

Ms Hewitt asked Dr Mohan if she questioned Paloma on whether her decision was influenced by anyone.

Dr Mohan said: “She was very confident that it was her own decision and she was not influenced.”

Ms Shemirani, who cross-examined Dr Mohan, said that her daughter’s account of her treatment at Maidstone Hospital “refutes everything” the witness said in evidence.

She claimed at the inquest that the treatment Paloma received in hospital “could have very well damaged” her heart.

Ms Shemirani also said that Dr Mohan kept trying to contact Paloma after she declined chemotherapy.

When asked about this, Dr Mohan said: “It is my duty of care to treat her.”

Ms Shemirani was struck off as a nurse in 2021, with a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) committee finding that she had spread Covid-19 misinformation which “put the public at a significant risk of harm”.

She claimed on Friday to be a nurse but was rebutted by coroner Catherine Wood who reminded her that she is no longer registered.

Ms Shemirani later accused the coroner of shaking her head at her questions.

The coroner replied: “I think you’re being incredibly rude.”

Paloma’s twin brother Gabriel apologised for his mother’s “disrespectful conduct” before asking Dr Mohan if she thinks there was a shift in her behaviour towards the hospital after she was discharged.

The witness replied: “Yes, I was quite concerned because at the time of the hospital she had not declined chemotherapy, she was just thinking about it, but after discharge she completely discharged the treatment which I was quite disappointed about.”

The inquest continues.