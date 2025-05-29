Russian vessels in UK waters tracked by Royal Navy for second time this month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian vessels in the English Channel and Outer Hebrides have been monitored by the Royal Navy for the second time in May.

A five-day operation which began on May 18 tracked Russian vessels and escorted them through UK waters, the Royal Navy said.

It followed the activation of HMS Tyne three weeks ago.

Warships and helicopters were activated in a bid to “ensure the security and integrity of the UK’s critical sea-lanes”, Lieutenant Commander James Bradshaw said.

Russian intelligence-gathering ship Yuri Ivanov was monitored in waters off the Outer Hebrides following the completion of major Nato exercise Formidable Shield nearby, on May 21-23, the Navy said.

HMS Dragon, a destroyer based in Portsmouth, launched a Merlin helicopter to collect aerial information until the Yuri Ivanov headed north towards its base in the Arctic.

Three Russian vessels, two cargo boats and a warship, RFN Stoikiy, were shadowed by HMS Ledbury, HMS Hurworth and 814 Naval Air Squadron, the Royal Navy added.

Stoikiy, a Steregushchiy-class corvette, sailed west through the Channel to meet two merchant vessels, Sparta IV and General Skobelev, which were returning from the Mediterranean.

HMS Ledbury met Stoikiy late on May 18, monitoring the warship through the Dover Strait during its westbound journey – before HMS Hurworth took over the next day off Brighton, and kept watch as Stoikiy met the two merchant vessels south-west of Land’s End.

The minehunter then tracked the group eastbound through the Channel and into the North Sea until the operation ended on the afternoon of May 22.

During the eastbound trip, a Merlin Mk2 helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose monitored the Russian group, with aircraft and warships from Nato allies also involved.

The warship subsequently escorted the two cargo ships eastbound, watched by HMS Hurworth, also based in Portsmouth.

L/Cdr Bradshaw, commanding officer of minehunter HMS Hurworth, said: “Monitoring activity on the seas and seabed around the UK is one of the core roles of the Royal Navy’s 2nd Mine-Countermeasures Squadron.

“This operation was all in a day’s work for the ship’s company, who have shown great professionalism.

“We have kept a constant watch to ensure the security and integrity of the UK’s critical sea lanes.”

Lieutenant Commander Craig Clark, commanding officer of HMS Ledbury, said: “Escorting Russian vessels through UK waters is a vital demonstration of our unwavering commitment to national security.”

Able seaman mine warfare Wayne Slater, from HMS Hurworth, said: “Driving the ship close to the Russian vessels has been a new experience for me as a helmsman.

“Everything has been safe and professional but we’re all trained to make sure we can respond to any aggression or incident whenever non-allied warships are operating near UK waters.”

Lieutenant Patrick Bingham, gunnery officer from HMS Hurworth, added: “As a former merchant navy officer, I know how important freedom of the seas is to the lifeline of goods and raw materials upon which our economy depends.

“The Royal Navy has been a guardian of the freedom of the seas for centuries and I am privileged to have contributed to this mission.”