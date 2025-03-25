Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal Navy shadows three Russian ships through English Channel

Royal Navy escorts Russian spy ship, landing ship and merchant vessel through Channel

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 25 March 2025 14:07 EDT
Comments
The Russian survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy was shadowed by Royal Navy Minehunter HMS Cattistock (foreground) through the English Channel
The Russian survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy was shadowed by Royal Navy Minehunter HMS Cattistock (foreground) through the English Channel (LPhot Edward Jones/MoD/Crown Copyright)

The Royal Navy has shadowed three Russian ships through the English Channel.

British minehunter HMS Cattistock and a Wildcat helicopter were deployed on Wednesday to escort Russia’s Admiral Vladimirskiy – an oceanographic survey ship – as it travelled along the UK’s south coast.

The British minehunter worked closely with the helicopter to “keep a constant watch” through the busy shipping lane, the Royal Navy said.

This operation was followed rapidly by another, as HMS Somerset and tanker RFA Tidesurge were deployed to escort Russian landing ship RFN Alexander Otrakovsky and merchant vessel MV Ascalon through the Channel and North Sea.

The pair of Russian ships were sailing towards the Baltic Sea and had recently left the Mediterranean.

These latest operations follow a similar mission last week which saw Royal Navy warships and helicopters track a Russian task group returning from Syria – where questions remain over the fate of Vladimir Putin’s prized foothold at the Tartous naval base, after Bashar al-Assad’s Moscow-reliant regime dramatically collapsed in December.

HMS Somerset has been activated to monitor Russian convoys returning from the Mediterranean three times in the past month alone and recently visited Aberdeen to refuel for their latest mission.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in