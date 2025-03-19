D-Day veteran dies at the age of 98

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a D-Day veteran who died a week before his 99th birthday have said “he will be missed by so many”.

Norman “Norrie” Bartlett, from Frogmore, Hampshire, died on Monday, at Frimley Park Hospital.

The 98-year-old joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16 in 1942, having been turned away a year earlier for being too young.

As well as serving at Normandy, he served in the Pacific, where he witnessed the surrender in Tokyo Bay.

His son Peter Bartlett said that he was very proud of his father’s achievements, and added: “Dad was always reticent to talk about his war service, but when found he could contribute to charity fundraising he opened up.

“I think the reluctance came from his experience from meeting PoWs (prisoners of war) in Hokkaido and knowing their treatment.

“He was honoured to deliver the PoW prayer at the National Arboretum on VJ day.”

Mr Bartlett added: “He made friends easily through ballroom dancing, the Hart Male Voice Choir and North Hants Golf Club – still playing less than six months ago.

“He will be missed by so many, and we may have difficulty finding a large enough church.”

Mr Bartlett said that his father received the Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific medals for his service – and had served on the warships Bulldog, Duncan and Barfleur before he was demobbed on HMS Victory.

He added: “He was inspired to join the Navy when his parents took him to the fleet review in Portsmouth in 1937.

“They turned him away at 15, said he was too young and told him to come back when he was 17.

“At 16 and one month, he went back to the recruiting office, said that he lost his birth certificate and signed up.”

Mr Bartlett said that his father had fund-raised for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans as well as his local hospice – and after leaving the Royal Navy, he worked making nuclear submarine boilers.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of remembrance at the Royal British Legion, said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Norman Bartlett who was among the small number of Second World War veterans still with us who had registered with the Royal British Legion to join this year’s VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations.

“We are here to ensure the legacy of those who fought for our freedom is always remembered.

“We will be marking the service and sacrifice of veterans like Norman with commemorations for VE Day in May and VJ Day in August to make sure we honour their contribution, as this will be one of the last chances the nation will have to come together with those still with us to thank them and their generation.”