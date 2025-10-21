Navy pays tribute to ‘greatest naval hero’ on 220th anniversary of his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Navy has paid tribute to the “nation’s greatest naval hero” Admiral Lord Nelson on the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

The annual ceremony to mark Trafalgar Day was held on board the world’s oldest commissioned warship HMS Victory at Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Lieutenant Commander Steve Cass, the 102nd commanding officer of HMS Victory, said: “It has been a personal honour to take part in the traditional ceremony, to read Lord Collingwood’s words written after the battle and lay a wreath on behalf of the ships company at the spot where Lord Nelson sadly died from his wounds.

“His command, leadership, management, and the core values of those who fought valiantly 220 years ago are still valid and endure as a source of pride and inspiration.

“This morning, as well as formally paying respects to the Nation’s greatest naval hero and the bravery of all at the battle in 1805, we also spare a thought for all personnel who serve today.”

The ceremony was led by the Chaplain of the Fleet, the Reverend Doctor Mark Davidson and attended by the Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Paul Beattie, who laid the wreath of remembrance.

The proceedings started with the naval ceremony of Colours, as the white ensign of the Royal Navy and the Union Jack were hauled up, followed by the flag sequence indicating Nelson’s famous message to the fleet that “England expects that every man will do his duty”.