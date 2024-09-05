One dead as Royal Navy Merlin helicopter ditches in the Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A member of Royal Navy personnel has died after a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel while conducting a night-flying exercise with HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Ministry of Defence has said.

In a statement, the Royal Navy said: “It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

“Our thoughts are with the family – who have been informed – and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.

“The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries.”

