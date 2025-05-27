Royal Navy warship emerges from shipbuilding hall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first of five warships for the Royal Navy has been rolled out of the shipbuilding hall in a “pivotal milestone” for the project.

Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer emerged from Babcock’s facility at Rosyth in Fife on Tuesday.

It marks the transition from the construction phase into final preparations for the ship’s entry into the water, which will take place in the coming weeks.

All five of the Type 31 warships are being built by Babcock in Rosyth, with three of the ships currently in production.

Sir Nick Hine, chief executive of Babcock’s marine sector, said: “For the first time, we’re seeing HMS Venturer, the first of her class emerge from the build hall – a powerful symbol of UK naval ambition and sovereign capability.

“It marks another major milestone in a standout week for British shipbuilding, at a time when global uncertainty demands even greater defence capability.

“Right here in Scotland, we are building five complex warships in a single yard, in just a decade, true world-class performance.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in Babcock and the wider programme partners.

“Not only does it reflect the hard work, dedication and exceptional skills of our people, but this programme and the other work that we do here in Rosyth contribute significantly to the prosperity of the local and national economy.”

After the vessel has been floated off into the River Forth she will undergo extensive outfitting and systems integration in dock before undergoing sea trials and entering operational service.

Commander Chris Cozens, senior naval officer of HMS Venturer, said: “The ship’s company have seen HMS Venturer grow from the keel up inside the build hall. This will be the first time Babcock and the Royal Navy can unveil this next generation frigate to the public.

“This moment is taking the ship another step closer to where it is needed and contributing to the UK’s security and prosperity.”

The Type 31 project is managed by Defence, Equipment & Support (DE&S)– the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence.

Steve Ranyard, Type 31 team leader at DE&S, said: “Seeing HMS Venturer reach this pivotal milestone is a cause for celebration for all those working on the programme to make this day a reality.

“The roll-out of HMS Venturer paves the way for the success of the entire fleet of the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates.

“Once complete, they will be at the forefront of deterring aggression and maintaining the security and prosperity of our nation and our allies.”