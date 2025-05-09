Royal Navy warship shadows Russian submarine through English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Royal Navy warship has shadowed a Russian submarine as it travelled through the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based HMS Tyne was deployed as part of a Nato operation to keep a watch on the kilo-class submarine Krasnodar as it made its surfaced journey back to Russia from the eastern Mediterranean.

It is the latest deployment of a UK warship to follow Russian vessels through the Channel, with HMS St Albans and HMS Mersey involved in similar operations two weeks ago.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “The Royal Navy has once again demonstrated its readiness to secure UK waters and protect the public.

“Our sailors acted swiftly and decisively to a potential Russian threat, and I pay tribute to their dedication, courage and professionalism.

“National security is a foundation of the Government’s plan for change and we are giving our armed forces what they need to keep us secure home and strong abroad.”

HMS Tyne’s operations officer Lieutenant Bailey Denyer said: “Activations like the one we’ve seen on this patrol to track Krasnodar are our bread and butter – defending UK sovereignty and that of our Nato allies is at the very heart of what the Royal Navy does.”

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The patrol vessel intercepted Krasnodar on entry to the English Channel near the French coast, reporting on every move as it made its eastward journey before handing over duties to allies as the submarine left UK waters.

“Earlier in its journey, Krasnodar was tracked by a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter of 815 Naval Air Squadron deployed with the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the Atlantic.

“Once responsibility for Krasnodar had been handed over, HMS Tyne was quickly back on new tasking to shadow Russian Steregushchiy-class corvette Boikiy as it headed westward from the Baltic Sea, through the busy Dover Strait.”