Defence chief bids farewell after 40 years in Royal Navy

The outgoing head of the UK’s armed forces, Sir Tony Radakin, has emphasised that the nation’s relationship with Nato needs to be ‘preserved and celebrated’ following his retirement from the Royal Navy after 40 years of service.

Sir Tony rose to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) four years ago after decades of service both ashore and afloat, including on HMS Blazer and the frigate HMS Norfolk.

He has served as the UK’s strategic commander as well as principal military adviser to the prime ministers and secretaries of defence since 2021.

On leaving the Navy, he said: “My abiding reflection from my four years as CDS is that the armed forces have stepped up to deliver all that was asked of them, at home and abroad.

“They are magnificent. Thank you to them, and their families, and the civil servants who support them.

“These are extraordinary times, but the United Kingdom remains safe through the commitment of everyone in defence.

“Britain has been the beneficiary of a remarkable defence construct for the past 75 years, based on our status as a nuclear power, our membership of the world’s largest and strongest alliance – Nato – and our relationship with America.

“It is something to be celebrated, elevated, strengthened and preserved for the next 75 years.”

The defence chief marked his retirement alongside his family aboard HMS Blazer, a vessel he once commanded.

He added: “It is a wonderful surprise to mark my final day as CDS by returning to my first command HMS Blazer.

“Her ship’s company are every bit as curious and excited as I was when I was in their position, and the future of the service is in safe hands.

“Looking back over my 40 years in the Navy, I am more convinced than ever the armed forces offers an amazing career for young people today.

“To all those at the start of their careers in the Royal Navy, Army and RAF, my message is to be bold, be ambitious, be demanding of yourselves and of your leadership, and always keep pushing to go further and faster.”

Sir Tony was the first naval officer to become CDS since Admiral Sir Michael Boyce 20 years ago.

Despite being a naval officer, his time as head of the defence forces was defined by the land war in Europe, with much focus on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He forged close relationships during his tenure with Ukrainian military leaders and travelled between Kyiv, Washington, and Brussels to secure western support for Ukraine.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton is taking over as Chief of the Defence Staff.