Royal Navy chief apologises over bullying and misogyny in submarine service

The head of the Royal Navy has apologised after an investigation found “misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours” in the submarine service.

The First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key ordered an investigation in 2022 into allegations made by former lieutenant Sophie Brook, who described a “constant campaign of sexual bullying”.

Sir Ben said on Friday: “The investigation has confirmed misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours did occur during the investigation period, and this is intolerable. During the investigation process, Ms Brook made several requests for redress.

“Those that are within my gift to offer – I have. When I met with Ms Brook this morning, I apologised to her personally and unreservedly, praising her courage in coming forward.

“As the head of the Royal Navy, today I also offer a public apology, both to Ms Brook and to any personnel – past or present – that have been subject to any form of unacceptable behaviour during their time in service. I am truly sorry.”

He added: “We must be better than this and do better than we have.”

This is a breaking story... more to follow