Head of Royal Navy steps back amid reports of ‘affair with subordinate’

The head of the Royal Navy has stepped back from his duties amid an investigation which multiple reports said is related to an alleged relationship with a subordinate.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed an investigation into First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, 59, was “ongoing”.

Sir Benjamin had reportedly been expected to retire this summer but it is understood he has been told to step back from his role while the investigation takes place.

The Sun and others reported the probe relates to an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a female officer under his command, in breach of the Navy’s “service test”.

The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, has taken command of the Navy in his place.

The married father of three, who has served in the Navy for 40 years, has been in his post as First Sea Lord since 2021.

An MoD spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

The First Sea Lord is responsible for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale of the force.

Educated at Bromsgrove School, in Worcestershire, he joined the navy in 1984 as a University Cadet.

He qualified as both helicopter aircrew and as a Principal Warfare Officer, and as a junior officer saw service around the world in a variety of frigates and destroyers.

Sir Benjamin, who lives in Dorset, was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2016 and a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in 2021.

Sir Benjamin has been approached for comment.